U.S. Marine Corps Memorial in Golden to celebrate 47th anniversary after vandalism
The U.S. Marine Corps Memorial in Golden is set to mark its 47th anniversary as it undergoes security upgrades after vandals targeted the memorial last month.
As Stephanie Grisham spoke at the Democratic National Convention, a screen behind her displayed a text exchange she said she'd had with Melania Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.
Joe Biden, Raphael Warnock, Hillary Clinton and more all dunked on the former president during their speeches on Monday night.
Biden loyalists saw last night’s schedule fiasco as a new blow after the indignities of recent weeks.At the first night of the Democratic National Convention—which was supposed to be dedicated to thanking him—the president was still speaking after midnight when many TV viewers, and voters, on the East Coast were tucked up in bed.DNC organizers put the lag down to “raucous applause” in the “electric atmosphere” of the convention hall.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoo
Lawyers for a group of Capitol police officers said a subpoena was delivered to the former mayor’s New York City doorman in April
Barron Trump is headed back to his home state for college. Donald Trump told the New York Post on Tuesday that his 18-year-old son will continue his schooling somewhere in the Empire State, dropping his biggest hint to date about where his youngest will attend college. The elder Trump stopped short of saying exactly where Barron is enrolling, however, teasing that the family will make an announcement “soon.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered
CHICAGO (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday took his first flight aboard the modern VH-92A helicopter that serves as Marine One after years of delays to the program to replace the aging aircraft that carry the president and vice president.
"We joked that it wasn't April 1st," a Ukrainian soldier identified only by his first name, Serhiy, told The Economist.
Michael Steele, an outspoken Trump critic, was blown away by the irony of what happened during Hillary Clinton's speech.
Fred Trump III said dementia "runs in the family" and assessed his uncle's recent behavior.
The U.S. military has made its largest move so far in a novel national-security effort to fund mining initiatives in Canada. The Pentagon on Tuesday announced a $20 million US grant to create a cobalt refinery in northern Ontario's Temiskaming Shores. The money will go to the Toronto-based Electra Battery Materials Corporation; the government of Canada is adding $3.6 million US ($4.9 million Cdn) of its own to the project.This is the third and, by far largest, in a series of Washington's grants
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) flamed Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention on Monday in a speech which referenced a jaw-dropping insult she previously hurled at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).“The question before us is: Will a vindictive vile villain violate voters’ vision for a better America or not?” Crockett said to cheers and applause from the audience in Chicago. “I hear alliterations are back in style.”The alliterative takedown recalled an explosive House Oversight Committe
A Russian special forces unit commander told the parents of conscripts that their children would go to heaven if they died serving their country.
One person asked the high-strung talk show host if he needed help packing or a GoFundMe for a one-way plane ticket.
A North Korean soldier defected to South Korea early on Tuesday crossing the militarized border in the eastern part of the Korean peninsula, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South's military. The soldier crossed into Goseong county on the east coast which borders North Korea and was taken into custody by South Korean guards who had been monitoring his movements, the news agency said. A South Korean defence ministry official said the military took into custody a person who is believed to be North Korean on the eastern front and authorities were questioning the motives for the crossing.
The Foreign Ministry will be offering three-month visas as early as next month, Russian state media said.
The US-supplied Bradley vehicle has become among Ukraine's most important pieces of military equipment.
It's going to be an interesting convention to say the least.
A former Russian lawmaker self-exiled in Ukraine is seeking to establish a new political power base right under the nose of Vladimir Putin in Russian territory seized by Kyiv’s forces.Ilya Ponomarev, a 49-year-old ex-politician now on Russia’s list of terrorists and extremists, says the stunning cross-border incursion launched by Kyiv’s forces on Aug. 6 presents a new “political opportunity.” “I’ve been telling Ukrainian authorities for two years that Putin’s power is weak, that nobody is defend
Tuareg rebels in Mali said that they killed 84 mercenaries from the Russian private military company Wagner Group between July 25 and 27 during clashes with the Malian Armed Forces, who work with these mercenaries. The Tuaregs claimed that they obtained videos from cellphones and GoPro cameras left on the Wagner men’s bodies, which they then posted on social media. Fighting broke out between Tuareg rebels and their enemies, the Malian Armed Forces (FAMA), on July 25, 2024 in Tinzawaten, a region
Ayman Mohyeldin explained why this message is especially effective right now.