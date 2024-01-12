U.S. military launches strikes on Houthis in Yemen, a major escalation in Middle East conflict

WASHINGTON — A U.S.-led coalition has attacked sites in Yemen associated with Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who have been firing dozens of drones and missiles into Red Sea shipping lanes, according to senior U.S. officials.

The U.S. strikes, a significant escalation of the U.S. involvement in Middle East fighting amid Israel’s war in Gaza, followed the 27th Houthi attack since late November earlier Thursday.

The U.S. military, in coordination with partner, conducted strikes in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, according to the officials who were not authorized to speak publicly.

U.S. ships and warplanes have knocked down more than 60 missiles and one-way attack drones since Nov. 19, according to Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, who commands naval forces in the region. Others have landed harmlessly in the water.

