U.N. to bolster UNIFIL for post-truce support in Lebanon, peacekeeping chief says

Riham Alkousaa and Emilie Madi
·2 min read
Jean-Pierre Lacroix, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations attends a press conference in Baabda

By Riham Alkousaa and Emilie Madi

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The United Nations intends to bolster its peacekeeping mission in Lebanon to better support the Lebanese army once a truce is agreed but would not directly enforce a ceasefire, U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix said on Thursday.

The peacekeeping mission known as UNIFIL is deployed in southern Lebanon to monitor the demarcation line with Israel, an area that has seen more than a year of hostilities between Israeli troops and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters.

Diplomatic efforts to end the fighting have centred on U.N. resolution 1701, which ended the last round of conflict between the two heavily-armed foes in 2006 and requires Hezbollah to remove fighters and weapons from areas between the border and the Litani River, which runs about 30 km (around 20 miles) from Lebanon's southern border.

Israel has for years accused UNIFIL of failing to implement the resolution, and now says peacekeepers must get out of the way as Israeli troops fight Hezbollah. UNIFIL troops have refused to leave their posts, despite repeated Israeli attacks that have wounded peacekeepers.

"I think that has to be very clear. Implementing the 1701 is the responsibility of the parties," said Lacroix, speaking to reporters on a three-day visit to Lebanon. "UNIFIL has a supportive role, and there is a lot of substance in that supporting role."

Lacroix said the peacekeeping mission would work with the Lebanese army to "support the implementation of a settlement" and was already in discussions with contributing nations to assess UNIFIL's needs, including with advanced technology, without necessarily increasing troop numbers.

Following a truce, UNIFIL's capacities could be expanded to include clearing explosive devices and reopening roads.

"We don't necessarily think in terms of numbers, we think in terms of what would be the needs and how could they be fulfilled," he said.

Lacroix said the U.N. and several member states have repeatedly called on all parties to ensure the safety of peacekeepers and that while incidents had not stopped, they had not increased following international condemnation.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Emilie Madi; Editing by Maya Gebeily and Alex Richardson)

Latest Stories

  • Lawrence O’Donnell Spots ‘Twisted’ Way Donald Trump Just ‘Humiliated’ Elon Musk In Public

    “Everyone laughed. They laughed that uncomfortable laugh,” noted the MSNBC anchor.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre Hits Fox Business Reporter With 'Honest' Reality Check On Trump

    Fox Business Network's Edward Lawrence questioned the White House press secretary over Joe Biden calling Trump a "threat" to democracy.

  • Jake Tapper Says Words He 'Never Contemplated Using' In Savage Gaetz News Intro

    The CNN host's words of disbelief may haunt you if the Florida extremist is confirmed as the attorney general.

  • Melania Trump Has Harsh 'Question' Over Jill Biden's Phone Call After Assassination Attempt

    Donald Trump's wife suggested it wasn't authentic.

  • John Bolton Sums Up What Trump Really Wants In 1 Damning Word

    The former national security adviser warned that this single trait "won't serve the country well."

  • Melania Trump Expected to Break Yet Another FLOTUS Tradition

    The tradition-bucking Melania Trump likely won’t call the White House home these next four years. Discussions about how—and where—the 52-year-old will spend her days in Donald Trump’s second term remains “ongoing,” CNN reported Wednesday, but sources said she’s “unlikely to move to Washington full time in her second go-round as first lady.” Melania won’t be entirely absent in Washington, the network reported. She’s still expected to turn up to major events like state dinners and have her own “pl

  • Video appears to show a Ukrainian Leopard tank taking out a column of Russian armored vehicles

    Video footage shared by Ukraine's 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade appears to show a devastating attack on a Russian convoy in Donetsk.

  • ‘MAGA Is P***ed’: Trump Faithfuls Out for Blood After Rick Scott Loses Senate Majority Vote

    Top figures in the MAGA world spent Wednesday complaining that their pick for Senate Majority Leader, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, didn’t clear the first round of voting. Those upset took to social media and their podcasts to whine and even threaten to oust Sen. John Thune (R-SD)—who was voted into Senate leadership via secret ballot—if he doesn’t fall in line with all of Donald Trump’s requests. “If he does not support President Trump in these next 30 to 45 days to fill President Trump’s cabinet, w

  • Fox News’s Jesse Watters says the quiet part out loud about Trump’s administration

    Jesse Watters Primetime host boasted of his ties to some of those headed for the most powerful jobs in government

  • Lawrence O’Donnell Breaks Down How Donald Trump Is ‘Humiliating’ Elon Musk On Multiple Levels

    The MSNBC anchor also pointed out the “funniest” part of the president-elect’s press release about the billionaire’s new role.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Epically Trolls Trump With A Surprise ‘Appearance’ For The Ages

    The late night host brought out a “guest” that just might get under the president-elect’s skin.

  • Lindsey Graham Quickly Changes His Tune About Gaetz as AG

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pleaded with fellow Republicans to back Donald Trump’s choice as attorney general, Matt Gaetz, after initially sounding skeptical about the bombshell pick. Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity on Wednesday, Graham said: “To every Republican, give Matt a chance.” His remark came amid a growing rebellion from GOP ranks over the surprise decision. Several Republican senators openly showed their disdain, saying it wasn’t a “serious” appointment.

  • Giuliani’s Legal Team Desperate to Quit His Tragic Court Bid

    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s legal team filed a motion to jump ship from a case in which two election workers he defamed are trying to collect a $146 million defamation judgment. Kenneth Caruso asked Wednesday that he and co-counsel David Labkowski be allowed to quit representing the disgraced coffee salesman and onetime lawyer for President-elect Donald Trump, citing New York rules that let lawyers bail on clients with whom they have a “fundamental disagreement.” They also invoked

  • Trump Puts ‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk in Charge of Fake Gov’t Department

    President-elect Donald Trump announced that billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” despite the fact that government agencies can only be created by an act of Congress. The new office will be named the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE—a reference to a decade-old meme that was later turned into a cryptocurrency beloved by Musk. Both Ramaswamy and Musk celebrated in posts on X, the social media site Musk purchased fo

  • Lara Trump Floated as Replacement for Marco Rubio’s Seat

    President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet appointments have incited job shuffling, with Republicans clamoring to climb up to higher roles. The latest to clinch a promotion could be Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. In an interview with Axios, Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt lobbied for Lara, who currently serves as RNC co-chair, to fill Marco Rubio’s soon-to-be vacant Senate seat—if Trump does indeed select him as secretary of state in his administration. According to Britt, Lara understands

  • Wanda Sykes Has a Simple Explanation for Trump’s Big Win

    Wanda Sykes said that even though she “got her hopes up,” about Kamala Harris potentially winning the election, she wasn’t surprised when Donald Trump won—and she revealed why on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I mean it’s so many reasons why you can say it happened,” Sykes said on the show, “But I think you know, a lot of us aren’t, like, totally shocked” because “sometimes America is just gonna America.” Even though she wasn’t floored by the results, Sykes admitted she’s not feeling great about

  • Italian president tells Musk to quit meddling in Italy's politics

    ROME (Reuters) -President Sergio Mattarella told Elon Musk on Wednesday not to interfere in Italian affairs after the U.S. billionaire said Rome judges blocking a government anti-immigration initiative should be sent packing. The highly unusual statement from the Italian head of state came against a backdrop of growing tension between the ruling coalition and the judiciary that has attracted the attention of Musk, who is a friend of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "These judges need to go," Musk wrote on X on Tuesday, referring to a panel of Rome magistrates who had questioned the legality of a government initiative to detain asylum-seekers in Albania -- a measure aimed at discouraging irregular immigration.

  • Tammy Duckworth Has Blunt Question For Trump's 'Dangerous' Defense Secretary Pick

    The senator and Iraq War veteran hit back at Pete Hegseth's comments that women shouldn't serve in combat roles.

  • Who is Kai Trump? What to know about Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter and golf partner

    Here's what to know about Trump's eldest grandchild Kai, who made her political debut earlier this year at the Republican National Convention.

  • Harris Aide Says Left-Wing Tantrum Derailed Joe Rogan Interview

    An adviser with Kamala Harris’ campaign has finally addressed what many felt was her biggest misstep in the lead up to Election Day. At a Clearing House conference on Wednesday in New York City, Jennifer Palmieri, a senior adviser to Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff, said the sitting vice president skipped appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast out of fears of in-house “backlash,” reported the Financial Times. “There was a backlash with some of our progressive staff that didn’t want her to be on it,” said