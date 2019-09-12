U.S. Open champ picks Jennifer Lawrence to play her

U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu returned to her hometown a conquering hero on Wednesday (September 11) with a little more celebrating to do before getting back to work and setting new goals, such as staying injury-free.

Looking weary after a whirlwind media tour of New York, Andreescu said she was running on adrenaline after her shock straight sets win over 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the final of the U.S. Open on Saturday (September 7).

The celebrations are expected to become a regular thing for Andreescu, who pundits predict will soon climb to number one in the world rankings and win many more Grand Slams.

The future seems impossibly bright for the 19-year-old Canadian, who was even asked who she would like to play her in a movie about her life.

"I really like Jennifer Lawrence ... to play me, she's a really cool person and I feel we have a pretty similar vibe," she said.

Not yet out of her teens, Andreescu has spent a good chunk of her young career battling back, leg and shoulder issues that caused her to miss a big chunk of the claycourt campaign and all of the of the grasscourt season, including Wimbledon.

But on the North American hardcourts Andreescu looked invincible.

She beat Williams in the final of the Rogers Cup in August to become the first Canadian to win the national title in 50 years then staged a remarkable run to the trophy in Flushing Meadows.

Having won her first Grand Slam, two of the WTA Tour's elite events in Toronto and Indian Wells and shot to number five in the world rankings, Andreescu has had to do a quick reset of her goals, having already far exceeded her targets for 2019.

Now she is focused on qualifying for season ending WTA Tour finals, climbing further up the rankings and representing Canada at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.