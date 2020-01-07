U.S. Paralympians Surprise Young Disabled Athletes with New Adaptive Sports Equipment

For U.S. Paralympic athletes Keith Gabel and Hailey Danz, inspiring a new generation of young disabled athletes and presenting them with state-of-the-art adaptive sports equipment was a moment that will stay with them forever.

During this year’s The Hartford Ski Spectacular last month — one of the nation’s largest winter sports festivals for people with disabilities — three participants and two disabled sports clubs were surprised with $100,000 worth of adaptive sports equipment.

Gabel, a two-time U.S. Paralympic medalist in snowboarding, and Danz, a medalist in triathlon, know firsthand the importance of proper equipment and how difficult it can be to overcome adversity.

“I was honored just to be there,” Gabel, 36, tells PEOPLE. “These athletes, they’re so deserving. They’ve worked so hard just to get where they are, and the clubs as well. So it’s awesome to be able to be a part of something much bigger than yourself and really just help them maintain an active lifestyle at home.”

“Their reactions were pretty incredible,” adds Danz, 28. “You could tell they were definitely in shock. They certainly were not expecting us, which was really cool. I was able to talk to one of the athletes, John, who received a bike. He just said to me, ‘This is so great. I’m finally going to be able to go ride my bike with my friend.’ “

She continues, “That was just so powerful to me because, as an athlete with a physical disability, that’s not necessarily something that you can just go and do. Being able to provide that normal experience of being a kid, I think is such a cool thing.”

Among the three young athletes presented with equipment were John, 18, who has cerebral palsy and loves to ski and bike, Colleen, 21, who is paraplegic and an avid bi-skier, and Leanna, 19, who is an alpine skier with spina bifida.

While presenting the surprise, Gabel and Danz shared widsom with the young athletes about keeping a positive mindset and staying active.

“I was told something by a mentor a long time ago,” Gabel explains of the advice he gave. “If you’re going to dream big, stop thinking small. If you’re going to dream big, think big.”

As for Danz, she reiterated to John that “having fun and enjoying yourself” is a crucial part of playing sports.

