U.S. President Joe Biden steps aside as Democratic candidate, ending re-election bid

Kelly Geraldine Malone
·5 min read

WASHINGTON, D. C. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Joe Biden has been a partner to Canadians after the U.S. President bowed to weeks of mounting pressure on Sunday by withdrawing as the Democratic candidate in the country's looming presidential election.

Biden's decision to step aside, announced in a letter posted to social media, came after Democrats spoke out in increasing numbers to voice concerns over the 81-year-old’s mental acuity and ability to win the faceoff with Republican rival Donald Trump.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President," Biden wrote in the letter posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

Trudeau said he's known Biden for years and called the president a "true friend."

"He’s a great man, and everything he does is guided by his love for his country," the prime minister posted on social media Sunday.

The Democrats' calls for Biden to drop out of the race began after a disastrous debate performance against Trump and were heightened following multiple missteps on the world stage during the recent NATO leaders’ summit in Washington.

Trudeau, during NATO, said the world stage is lucky to have Biden leading in "extraordinarily consequential times."

"His depth of experience, his thoughtfulness, his steadfastness on the greatest issues and challenges of our time, is a credit to the work that we are all doing together," Trudeau said during the defence alliance summit earlier this month.

"It has been, as always, a privilege and a pleasure to work alongside him on big issues and I look forward to continuing to."

Concern mounted as the president made more questionable public appearances but it remained unclear whether Biden would continue. The president told supporters Friday he was ready to get back on the road this week after recovering from COVID-19, which he contracted during a critical time for his campaign.

But he changed direction on Sunday afternoon, first sharing his announcement online then throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris about 30 minutes later.

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made," Biden posted on social media.

Trump, for his part, responded to word of Biden's exit with a social media post of his own. He said Biden was "not fit to run for President," said he "annihilated" the sitting president during the debate, and accused Democrats of throwing Biden overboard.

Matthew Lebo, a specialist in U.S. politics at Western University in London, Ont., said he previously thought Biden was still best positioned to beat Trump in November. In recent days, he wasn't so sure.

Trump and his newly announced running mate JD Vance have put forward policies that are “enormous softballs" that most Americans are against, Lebo said.

“Biden is unable to hit them, let’s them go by,” Lebo said.

Lebo said the clock was ticking and the election was looming. The Democrats and Biden had to make a decision. It’s also been reported that Democrats were having a harder time raising money just four months from election day.

“A different ticket could revitalize this and it’s getting to the point they might as well try,” Lebo said.

Other leaders reached out to thank Biden for his years in politics. Former president Barack Obama said "Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me."

"Today, we’ve also been reminded — again — that he’s a patriot of the highest order," Obama said in a statement about his former vice president on social media Sunday.

It remains to be seen whether other candidates challenge Harris for the nomination.

The Democratic National Committee’s chair, Jaime Harrison, said in a statement that the party would “undertake a transparent and orderly process” to select “a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump in November.” The Democratic National Convention scheduled to be held Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

Harris – especially with a running mate like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer or Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro – could give some strength back to the party in important blue-wall states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, Lebo said.

The heir apparent also has connections to Canada. Harris moved to Montreal as a teen so her mother Shyamala Gopalan, a breast-cancer researcher, could work at McGill University. She attended Westmount High School from 1978 to 1981.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton posted a joint statement of support for the vice president on social media Sunday, but not all have followed their lead.

Bruce Heyman, the U.S. Ambassador to Canada under former president Barack Obama, said he will support the nominee selected in Chicago next month.

"But I believe it’s in the best interest of our party and our country to have an open process that allows delegates to select the nominee at the convention," Heyman posted on social media.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • With Biden out, Michelle Obama would be Donald Trump’s worst self-inflicted nightmare | Opinion

    While other candidates trail Donald Trump in polls, the former first lady leads by double digits. Can they get her to run?

  • Opinion: She Sucked Up to Trump but He Dropped Her Anyway

    Bestselling author and faux hillbilly J.D. Vance is officially Donald Trump’s pick for vice president, God help us all. And even though it’s only been a few days, the nation has collectively forgotten all the sycophantic vice-presidential hopefuls left behind.But I haven’t.All the potential veeps were embarrassing in their own way. Marco Rubio: always a twerp, somehow became even twerpier when kissing up to the former president. Tim Scott shall always be remembered for totally coincidentally get

  • Donald Trump Trashes Joe Biden After He Drops Out Of The Race

    "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve," Trump wrote in a social media screed.

  • Johnson: Replacing Biden on ticket would be 'wrong,' 'unlawful'

    As calls from some Democratic lawmakers for President Joe Biden to pass the torch have grown this week, House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested Sunday that such a move might lead to legal trouble. Johnson, R-La., told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that it would not be possible for some states to switch out Biden for another candidate ahead of the presidential election in November. Election law expert Richard Hasen wrote that there is "no credence" to the notion that the Democratic Party could not legally replace Biden on the ticket, as he is not the nominee yet -- the nominating process generally takes place during the Democratic National Convention.

  • Pete Buttigieg Takes Down JD Vance's VP Hopes In 1 'Exact' Way

    The Transportation Department secretary ripped the Ohio senator over the "way he gets ahead" in his political career.

  • Trudeau and family head to British Columbia for vacation in unnamed location

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.

  • Biden drops out of 2024 race after disastrous debate inflamed age concerns. VP Harris gets his nod

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for reelection after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike without parallel in the country's political history.

  • I’m an Economist: Here Is What I Would Predict for Inflation If Kamala Harris Were To Replace Biden

    After the first presidential debate for this election year, there have been concerns whether President Joe Biden is fit to run for office against former President Donald Trump. Many in the Democratic...

  • New Circus-Themed Ad Taunts Ringmaster Donald Trump

    A new circus-themed ad is putting a spotlight on some of the most outrageous word-vomits that Republican ringleader Donald Trump has ever spewed out.The video races through a montage of Trump’s greatest hits, from praising human flesh-eater Hannibal Lecter to false claims that Americans should inject bleach into their veins to protect themselves from COVID-19.The Anti-Psychopath PAC, a group dedicated to highlighting “Trump’s mental instability” and preventing another Trump presidency, launched

  • Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race and Endorses Kamala After 23-Minute Pause

    President Joe Biden announced Sunday he was ending his re-election campaign, officially dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsing his vice president, Kamala Harris.“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president,” Biden wrote in a statement. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling the duties as president for the remainder of

  • ‘This is nuts’: Bolton on Trump plans for Ukraine

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins speaks with former Trump national security adviser John Bolton regarding Trump’s phone call with Zelensky and the potential consequences of another presidency on Ukraine.

  • Biden dropping out 'fundamentally changes the race,' Chris Christie says

    ABC News political contributor Chris Christie discusses the impact this political decision has on the Trump campaign.

  • Russia says intercepted US bomber planes ‘approaching’ its border in Arctic

    Russia on Sunday said two US bomber planes had approached its border in the Arctic and that it had scrambled fighter jets to make them turn away. Moscow has previously accused the United States of making reconnaissance drone flights over neutral waters in the Black Sea to help Ukraine, and has said it could lead to "direct confrontation" between Russia and NATO. Russia said Sunday that it scrambled fighter jets to prevent two US strategic bomber planes from crossing its border over the Barents S

  • 'Not OK': Closing only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge

    CLINTON, Ont. _ Randy Marriage was a regular at his hometown's only pool when he was growing up, cooling off with friends on summer days. His grandchildren won't have the same chance.

  • What happens next: Joe Biden wants to pass the baton to Kamala Harris. Here's how that might work

    ATLANTA (AP) — With President Joe Biden ending his reelection bid and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats now must navigate a shift that is unprecedented this late in an election year.

  • Secret Service Admits ‘Repeatedly’ Turning Down Extra Security for Trump

    The United States Secret Service is facing fresh scrutiny after a report in The Washington Post Saturday claimed the agency has backtracked after denying it rejected requests for additional security for Donald Trump in the two years leading up to his assassination attempt.Four unidentified sources told the newspaper that top brass at the Secret Service repeatedly refused requests by Trump’s security team for extra resourcing, including more agents to cover security screenings at large gatherings

  • Why Donald Trump Winning Is Melania’s Worst Nightmare

    The 20-month game of “Where’s Melania?” ended on Thursday with the former first lady making a grand entrance to the 2024 Republican National Convention—in its final hours.She took her seat in the VIP box, 45 minutes after the rest of the Trump clan but remained seated while the family rose to their feet for Kid Rock, appeared to not mingle with her step-children, and broke decades of tradition by declining to deliver a speech at the convention, something she had repeatedly been pressed to do. (E

  • Trump Tells Crowd to Stop Booing Press, Defends Shooting Coverage: ‘The Fake News Reported It Correctly’ | Video

    “There’s never been such unity,” the former president claims in his first rally since he was shot in the ear The post Trump Tells Crowd to Stop Booing Press, Defends Shooting Coverage: ‘The Fake News Reported It Correctly’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Biden chews over mounting calls for him to quit 2024 race as Pelosi said to be seeking to avoid Harris coronation

    If president does drop out, the Democrats could hold an open convention to nominate a new ticket

  • Trump's former physician gives new details on gunshot wound

    Donald Trump's former physician Ronny Jackson said on Saturday that the former president is recovering as expected from a gunshot wound to his ear that he suffered last week, but noted intermittent bleeding and said Trump may require a hearing exam. The bullet fired by a would-be assassin at a July 13 Trump rally in Pennsylvania came "less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head" before striking the top of Trump's right ear, said Jackson, a Republican congressman from Texas who served as physician to Presidents Trump and Barack Obama.