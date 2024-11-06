What this U.S. presidential historian is watching for on election night
Timothy Naftali, a Canadian-American historian, says he is focusing on two things: the large urban centres in select states and the percentage of women voters.
The MSNBC host watched the clip three times in a row as she processed it.
A Leger poll revealing how Canadians would vote in the upcoming U.S. election has sparked frustration among readers.
“I’m confused,” a Trump supporter said after Davram Stiefler of The Good Liars explained that her trash bag statement did not deliver her intended message.
The transportation secretary refused to "contradict" the assessment of Donald Trump's former chief of staff.
A Republican Trump voter stunned Fox & Friends Tuesday morning when he told the conservative morning chat show that he believes Kamala Harris is going to win North Carolina in the presidential election. The show sent the co-host of its weekend edition, Will Cain, out to a diner in Concord, North Carolina that was packed with MAGA diehards optimistic about the prospects of former president Donald Trump.
The stock market’s performance bodes well for Harris. While the stats are tantalizing, history isn’t necessarily predictive.
The CNN commentator said the Capitol siege was an act of terrorism fomented by Trump, but he's still voting for the former president this time around.
Donald Trump’s daughter talked about peace, love, and positivity, and you know what happened.
Dr. Phil McGraw appeared to endorse Donald Trump at a campaign rally in New York City last month, but has now revealed he did so in an “act of rebellion” against Kamala Harris. In an interview with Piers Morgan, the television presenter claimed he had been snubbed by the Harris campaign after offering to take …
The actor harkened back to a civil rights speech he gave in 1964 at an event with Martin Luther King Jr.
Donald Trump also took aim at TV legend Oprah Winfrey, who has campaigned for the Republican's rival, Democrat Kamala Harris.
“I’m curious, how do you explain your behavior and your words to your children?” former RNC Chair Michael Steele hit back at Donald Trump's running mate.
“I don't know that I've ever seen as much contrast in a closing message," said Joe Scarborough.
Since 1972 students at Seaholm have done the research on Candidates and issues gone through the process to cast their ballots while it technically doesn't count how they vote is worth paying attention to
Donald Trump is refusing to say how he voted on Florida's abortion measure — and getting testy about it. The former president was asked twice after casting his ballot in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday about a question that the state's voters are considering. If approved, it would prevent state lawmakers from passing any law that penalizes, prohibits, delays or restricts abortion until fetal viability — which doctors say is sometime after 21 weeks.
Squad Going Up Elon Musk's political action committee (PAC) has sent out an "emergency squad" to issue last-minute fixes to disqualified ballots in Pennsylvania. According to two people familiar with the endeavor who spoke to the New York Times, Musk's America PAC is undertaking this so-called "ballot-curing" campaign as the race tightens in the state that […]
"Hard to overstate how terrible morale is inside of this campaign — and how much anger/resentment is felt toward the candidate," Tim Alberta said.
Here's what to watch as polls begin to close in certain states. It could take days to know whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris will win.