U of R says it won't transfer scholarships for wrestlers, volleyball players from cancelled teams

Jessica Rabet says she feels the University of Regina is forcing her to choose between an affordable education and her athletic dreams.

The U of R has confirmed scholarships given to athletes on the recently-scrapped wrestling and volleyball teams won't be transferrable to other institutions.

Students had been questioning the university about the funding since the school eliminated both wrestling teams and the men's volleyball team last week.

Last night, former first-year wrestler Rabet got an email confirming what she feared.

"I was just crying so hard because like, even though I wasn't allowed to wrestle with the University of Regina, which was already like a big devastation, [but] at least I'd be able to continue my wrestling career somewhere else with financial aid," said Rabet, who has already moved back home to Winnipeg.

"But now I need to find other ways to make money."

Rabet comes from a family with five kids, so securing funding was something that was important to do to reduce the financial stress on her parents.

She had a five-year scholarship to the U of R that covered her classes, as well as many other scholarships that helped out.

Now Rabet said it's like the university is asking her to choose between wrestling and an education.

"I don't think the university understands how many lives they actually destroy," she said.

In a statement, the university said it will continue honouring its scholarships so long as the students remain in good academic standing at the university.

However, if they choose to go elsewhere (such as to a school with a varsity wrestling team), their scholarships stay behind.

The University said it's helping in that transition by covering application fees to other schools.

"We have also provided academic advisors, counsellors and other support to students as required," the school said in a statement.

Love of the sport

Rabet said wrestling has simply been too influential for her to give up. She'd like to keep improving, and eventually compete at the Olympics.

"There hasn't been one second where I though, okay I'll just stop wrestling, I'll just continue education," she said.

"It's just not an option for me, so now I have to fight to find the money and fight to find the program."

Finding the right program could be difficult, considering the timing of the cuts, according to Rabet.

She said she won't be able to get into the faculties of her choice this September, and may be held back in acquiring her degree.

As for finances, she has a few offers but said she is struggling to find enough funding to cover costs this September.

She's also worried about more cuts after experiencing two in the last year.

Rabet used to practice with the University of Winnipeg's wrestling team before it was also cut last year.

"It's kind of like the more they cut programs, the more they just jeopardize really my education, like my whole wrestling career," she said.