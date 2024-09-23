The U.S. Is Returning Nearly 300 Smuggled Artifacts to India

In recent years, there’s been buzz in the art world about smuggled antiquities being returned to their countries of origin. Now, a trove of artifacts from India stolen centuries ago is finally coming home.

On Saturday, 297 cultural relics dating back from 2000 BCE to 1900 CE were handed over to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with President Joe Biden in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, CNN reported. The U.S. government helped facilitate the repatriation of the trafficked artifacts, which included everything from terra-cotta sculptures to vases mostly stemming from Eastern India. Other pieces made from stone, metal, wood, and ivory are believed to have originated in different parts of the country.

More from Robb Report

“Prime Minister (Modi) thanked President Biden for his support in the return of these artifacts,” the India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a press statement. According to Modi, the looted objects “were not just part of India’s historical material culture but formed the inner core of its civilization and consciousness.”

In a symbolic handing over, select pieces were exhibited to the prime minister and the president during their bilateral meeting. One of the artifacts on display over the weekend was a bronze statue of Jain Tirthankar from Central India from 15th or 16th century CE. A sandstone sculpture of Apsara, a celestial being in Hindu and Buddhist culture from the 10th to 11th century CE in Central India, was also showcased.

In July 2024, the U.S. and India signed a historic cultural property agreement to combat the trafficking of stolen artifacts between the two countries. In addition, the pact is meant to streamline the process of returning illegally traded relics to their rightful owners. The agreement was signed by U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan.

Since 2016, India has successfully recovered a total of 578 ancient artifacts from the United States alone. Two years ago, the U.S. handed off a whopping 370 stolen items to India, collectively valued at $4 million. According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, the items were seized from disgraced New York art dealer Subhash Kapoor, who was illegally exporting antiquities from the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Following a 15-year investigation by U.S. authorities, Kapoor was sentenced in 2022 to 10 years in prison in India.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for RobbReports's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.