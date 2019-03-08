U.S. Women's Soccer Team files gender discrimination lawsuit alleging unfair pay: 'We believe it is our duty'

After a years-long battle for equal pay, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNST) has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) alleging “institutionalized gender discrimination.” The bold move by the female athletes against their employer comes three months before the Women’s World Cup — a competition they are favored to win.

“Each of us is extremely proud to wear the United States jersey, and we also take seriously the responsibility that comes with that,” forward Alex Morgan said in a statement obtained by ESPNW. “We believe that fighting for gender equality in sports is a part of that responsibility. As players, we deserved to be paid equally for our work, regardless of our gender.”

The class-action lawsuit was filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, Calif., under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. It names all 28 members of the USWNST as plaintiffs and allows any player since February 2015 to join the case. The suit states that “the female players have been consistently paid less money than their male counterparts” despite having the same responsibilities as USSF’s male players.

“This is true even though their performance has been superior to that of the male players — with the female players, in contrast to male players, becoming world champions,” the lawsuit adds.

