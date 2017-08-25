U.S. says North Korea missiles failed in flight, exploded on launch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea's three short-range missile launches appear to have either failed in flight or exploded almost immediately, the U.S. military said on Friday, adding they had posed no threat to North America or Guam.

"The first and third missiles at 11:49 a.m. and 12:19 p.m. failed in flight. The second missile launch at 12:07 p.m. appears to have blown up almost immediately," Pacific Command said, using times at its Hawaii-based headquarters.

It said the launches occurred near Kittaeryong, North Korea.

