U.S. Supreme Court strikes down federal ban on bump stocks
The Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on bump stocks. A bump stock effectively turns a semi-automatic or single-fire weapon into a rapid-fire weapon.
Critics pounced on the former president’s suggestion.
As world leaders meet in Italy for this year’s G7 summit, Frida Ghitis looks at the history of the traditional ‘family photo’
Donald Trump rarely meets a microphone he doesn’t like, but today the usually volatile former president backed off being bumped off TV by Joe Biden. More than ever this election year, it was a tale of two presidents on cable news this morning. From the G7 summit in Italy and the corridors of power in …
Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore also explained why the former president's slur was pure projection.
Critics spotted a certain disturbing vibe to the Fox News personality’s commentary.
Exclusive: Experts say the former president’s son may have violated the Logan Act during his visit to Budapest this week, Katie Hawkinson reports
The former president is working directly with congressional Republicans to undermine his hush-money conviction
The conservative attorney also said the race between Joe Biden and the former president appears to be closer than it is because of one factor.
Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to “immediately” order a cease-fire in Ukraine and begin negotiations if Kyiv started withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Ukraine responded by calling Putin’s proposal “manipulative” and “absurd.”
The Republican candidate pushed back at the former president's support -- to Fox News, no less.
A lewd insult directed at Donald Trump tested a federal law against trademarks. At issue: can names of living individuals be used without consent?
Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) suggested that Hunter Biden’s conviction in the federal gun charges case could create “an opening” for Michelle Obama to make a bid for the White House. Ogles responded to the verdict on Fox Business’s “Mornings with Maria” on Wednesday and emphasized the “need to pursue justice” before suggesting President Biden may…
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) hit Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for meeting with former President Trump alongside the Senate GOP on Thursday. Cheney, who lost her seat in a primary battle in the 2022 cycle, said the meeting shows McConnell is enabling the former president, whom she called “a danger to our Republic.”…
Trump has not complied with a British High Court order to pay legal fees after his case against ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele was dismissed.
Wisconsin Republicans rushed to former President Trump’s defense Thursday after it was reported that the presumptive GOP nominee criticized Milwaukee during a closed-door conference meeting. Punchbowl News reported that Trump called Milwaukee — the site of the Republican National Convention next month — a “horrible city,” prompting outrage. Badger State Republicans disputed the outlet’s characterization…
Republican lawmakers were greeted by a bear costume and cries of ‘bootlicker’ in the former president’s first visit to Capitol Hill since his felony convictions
Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Thursday excitedly envisioned an “age of Trump” that could hold the reins of government for a half-century.In her opening monologue on the day that the former president received a hero’s welcome by the vast majority of Republicans on Capitol Hill—his first visit since the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection—Ingraham called on Republicans to admit that Trump “was right” about essentially everything.“He was right about the economy. He was right about the courts. He was right
Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), the top-ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and other Republican senators on Wednesday blocked a bill requiring the Supreme Court to adopt a code of conduct and create a mechanism to enforce it in the wake of several high-profile controversies. The legislation, the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal and Transparency Act,…
There is a "cloud of suspicion" hanging over the House of Commons, Conservative MP Gerard Deltell said on Monday.
The first four of 50 military vehicles being built at a London, Ont., factory have rolled off the assembly line and will soon be en route to the Ukrainian army.The announcement was made Wednesday during an event at General Dynamics Land Systems's (GDLS) manufacturing plant. It was attended by Canadian government and company officials as well as a handful of employees at the plant. "We know that these vehicles will save lives," said Jason Alejandro Monahan, GDLS Canada's vice-president. "Decision