U.S. Supreme Court strikes down federal ban on bump stocks

The Daily Beast

Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Thursday excitedly envisioned an “age of Trump” that could hold the reins of government for a half-century.In her opening monologue on the day that the former president received a hero’s welcome by the vast majority of Republicans on Capitol Hill—his first visit since the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection—Ingraham called on Republicans to admit that Trump “was right” about essentially everything.“He was right about the economy. He was right about the courts. He was right