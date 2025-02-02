U.S. tariffs fuel anxiety for Canadians
Between Saturday's tariff announcement and a weakening loonie, many Canadians are feeling anxious about the future. The CBC’s Sam Brooks has more on what you can do about it.
Between Saturday's tariff announcement and a weakening loonie, many Canadians are feeling anxious about the future. The CBC’s Sam Brooks has more on what you can do about it.
(Bloomberg) -- Traders are positioning for excessive volatility in the Canadian dollar, in the hours before President Donald Trump is expected to unleash his first wave of US import tariffs.Most Read from BloombergHow the 2025 Catholic Jubilee Is Reshaping RomeManhattan’s Morning Commute Time Drops With New Congestion TollTrump Paves the Way to Deputize Local Police on ImmigrationHistoric London Elevator Faces Last Stop in Labour’s Housing PushHousing Aid Uncertain After Trump’s Spending Freeze
The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade has launched what it calls "the three per cent challenge" to grow the economy. It comes as Canada faces staggering tariffs on Canadian exports that could start as soon as Saturday. The CBC’s Meera Bains reports on the reaction to the plan.
Alberta's energy producers are concerned about 10 percent U.S. tariff and Canada's retaliatory response.
U.S. President Donald Trump says he will implement a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods starting Saturday. As CBC’s Lane Harrison reports, Ontario’s party leaders have been addressing the news while on the campaign trail.
The White House is pushing forward with plans to impose tariffs on Canadian goods entering the U.S. With officials saying Saturday’s deadline still stands, businesses across Newfoundland and Labrador are dealing with the uncertainty that brings. The CBC’s Darrell Roberts reports.
A weak loonie and the rising cost of keeping a home in the U.S. is causing some Canadian snowbirds who own homes in hot spots like Florida and Arizona to list their properties for sale. Laurie Lavine is an Albertan living in Phoenix. He is also a real estate agent who works primarily with Canadians.
President Donald Trump on Saturday signed an order to impose stiff tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China, drawing swift retaliation and an undeniable sense of betrayal from the country's North American neighbors as a trade war erupted among the longtime allies. The Republican president posted on social media that the tariffs were necessary “to protect Americans," pressing the three nations to do more to curb the manufacture and export of illicit fentanyl and for Canada and Mexico to reduce illegal immigration into the U.S. The tariffs, if sustained, could cause inflation to significantly worsen, threatening the trust that many voters placed in Trump to lower the prices of groceries, gasoline, housing, autos and other goods as he promised.
Local officials in California have revealed that President Donald Trump nearly flooded the region’s farms when his administration tried to send an excessive amount of water south, a feat he bragged about on Friday. “Today, 1.6 billion gallons and, in 3 days, it will be 5.2 billion gallons. Everybody should be happy about this long fought Victory!” Trump gloated in a Truth Social post. Over the last month, the president has often pushed for more water to be directed to southern California to help
The president has “summoned the sleeping giant" with one move, said Joyce Vance.
“Before his imprisonment, our neighbor didn’t hide the fact that he was a Proud Boy, and our whole neighborhood witnessed the FBI surrounding his property.”
Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz was driven nearly to tears Friday night after his CNN co-panelists took issue with how he dismissed the backlash over President Donald Trump’s comments about DEI hiring and the mid-air crash in Washington, D.C. Appearing on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, Luntz seemed to take things a little too much to heart after the show’s host objected to his argument. Lutz prefaced his comments by saying, “I think I’m alone in this group; I think I’m kind of afraid to be
Insults between Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Check. Trump belittling JD Vance? Check. A Barron Trump cameo? Check.
The Grammy-winning country star and South Carolina native announced the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, Jan. 30
Peter Doocy didn’t pull any punches during Friday’s White House press briefing. The Fox News correspondent fired a series of pointed questions at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt regarding President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks blaming the Washington D.C. aircraft collision on DEI initiatives. Doocy, who often had contentious exchanges with former president Joe Biden, had vowed earlier to extend similar treatment to Trump’s administration, Mediaite reported. He held true to t
The Princess of Wales made just two public appearances in 2024 before declaring she was focusing on staying 'cancer-free'. During this time, Kate wore a chemotherapy port, and made several changes to her dresses to subtly disguise the medical device implanted in her chest
Ashley Graham rocked the Jean Paul Gaultier X Ludovic de Saint Sernin Paris Fashion Week show in a maxi dress that plunged to her navel. See the full pics...
Just over a week after President Donald Trump regained the White House, signs of financial change for upper-class retirees are already emerging. Americans are stunned at Trump's string of executive...
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has since confirmed casualties, "many" injuries and "significant" damage to the area following the Friday evening crash
Viewers on the east coast won't notice a change, even though Oilers fans have to adjust their time.
President Donald Trump is following through on his promises. As a supporter, I couldn't be happier.