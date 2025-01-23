From the U.S. to U.K.: Historic winter storm is on the move and strengthening

A historic winter storm made its way through the United States' Deep South on Tuesday, breaking rare snowfall records more than a century old.

A snowstorm warning covered more than 30 million people, spanning from southern Texas east through Georgia and north to the Carolinas and into Virginia, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

As impacts gradually lighten across the U.S., the winter storm certainly isn't finished just yet. All eyes are on the system as it strengthens in the Atlantic Ocean, with a near miss for Canada's East Coast, but direct and dangerous impacts across Ireland and the U.K.

Baron - Pressure tracker into UK - Jan22

Atlantic Canada saved by frigid temperatures

Heavy snow or frigid temperatures? While things may be frosty across Atlantic Canada to end this week, the Arctic outbreak will actually play a role in the impacts from this powerful storm.

Atlantic Canada will see a nail-biting, near miss, as heavy snow is expected to remain offshore. The very outer edge of this system may clip parts southern Nova Scotia with less than 5 cm, as well as Newfoundland’s Avalon and Burin peninsulas, adding to snow squall totals into Thursday for the region.

Baron - Arctic air forces storm off shore - Jan22

In reality, Atlantic Canada will actually be saved by the cold Arctic air forcing the storm to remain off shore.

Life-threatening impacts in Ireland, U.K.

A strong jet stream, however, will allow the storm to reach weather bomb criteria as it strengthens over the coming days. Pressure will drop below 940 mb, bottoming out near 936 mb, meaning it’ll be a very strong storm as it approaches the U.K. Fast pressure drops like this often lead to damaging winds.

Baron - Ireland wind gust forecast - Jan22

A direct impact is forecast for Ireland by Friday morning, local time. The Irish Meteorological Service is now calling this storm Éowyn.

A red weather warning has been issued for southern Ireland, with damaging winds up to 130+ km/h forecast through Friday.

Baron - Ireland estimated wave heights - Jan22

Danger to life, extremely dangerous travelling conditions, and significant widespread power outages are some of the impacts listed by officials. High waves up to 11 metres tall could also result in coastal flooding and structural damage as Éowyn blows through.

