U.S. Victory Over Sweden Boosts Fox’s Women’s World Cup Ratings

Team USA’s 2-0 victory over Sweden in their final group game of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup drew a 3.0/9 rating and 3.74 million viewers Thursday. The metered market demo number is up 36% over the U.S.’ wince-inducing 13-0 victory over Thailand in the squad’s tournament opener June 11, which also aired midday on the network during the week.

The viewership for the U.S.-Sweden game, which secured the top spot for the Americans in Group F against their longtime rivals, goes down as the fourth most watched Women’s World Cup group stage match of all time in Nielsen’s fast nationals.

In total the game delivered 3.88 million total viewers across broadcast and streaming for Fox, with its average minute audience at 142,386 making it the most-streamed Women’s World Cup event ever, topping the 100,000 mark for the first time.

Through the group stage for the France-based tournament, the Fox and Fox Sports 1 metered markets are up 13% over the 2015 Women’s World Cup average and 65% over 2011, the network said Friday.

The defending WWC champ U.S. plays Spain in a round of 16 match Monday in Reims on FS1 (noon ET/9 AM PT).

