U.S. woman crosses Channel four times in record-breaking swim

STORY: U.S. endurance swimmer Sarah Thomas become the first person to swim across the English Channel four times without stopping on Tuesday (September 17), refuelling only on a liquid formula during her 54-hour feat.

The 37-year-old woman from Colorado performed her record-breaking swim a year after receiving treatment for breast cancer, and dedicated her achievement to fellow cancer survivors.

She came ashore on a beach near Dover, on the south coast of England, exhausted and with a sore throat from all the salt water.

In theory, the route that Thomas swam should have been 80 miles (130 km) long, but due to strong currents in the Channel she in fact swam 130 miles (210 km).

She said she saw lots of fish and jellyfish along the way. Previously, four swimmers had crossed the water between England and France three times without stopping.

