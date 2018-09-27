U.S. Women's Olympic Ice Hockey Captain Meghan Duggan Just Married Canadian Competitor, Gillian Apps

Despite playing for two opposing women's ice hockey teams, Gillian Apps and Meghan Duggan left the competition at the rink for their Maine wedding this past weekend.

Duggan, captain of the U.S. team and three-time Olympic gold medalist, took to Instagram two days ago to commemorate the exciting occasion with the William Allen Farm, a barn venue in Pownal, tagged as the location. The post shows three photos of the brides from the big day, who both donned similar lace strapless gowns. In the first picture, the newlyweds are seen partaking in their first dance with guests looking on in the background. The next two snapshots depict the pair at their outdoor ceremony. "The most incredible day of my entire life ❤️," Duggan captured the post.

Apps, who boasts three Olympic gold medals and world championship titles, also shared snippets of the wedding to her personal Instagram account. The Canadian athlete showcased a candid picture of the couple laughing at dinner, along with a posed shot of the brides and their bridal party. Bridesmaids—who included fellow Olympic athletes Kacey Bellamy, Brianna Decke, and Erika Lawler—donned blue spaghetti-strap gowns. "Nothing but smiles after this amazing weekend ❤️," she wrote.

The wedding comes just seven months after the U.S. women's ice hockey victory over Canada in the 2018 Winter Olympics, earning Duggan's team its first gold medal in 20 years. And this isn't the first time the pair has gone head to head on the ice—Apps and Duggan initially competed against one another during the 2010 Winter Olympics, when Canada took the lead. Nothing lays the groundwork for love quite like a little friendly (or not-so-friendly) competition.

See more: Ryan Lochte Marries Wife Kayla Rae Reid—for a Second Time

Congrats to Meghan Duggan and Gillian Apps on their new marital status, and, perhaps most challenging, for putting their rivalries aside. Come hockey season, however, we have a feeling it will be a completely different story.