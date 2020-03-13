The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Staged a Powerful Protest at Their Latest Game

Update 3/13/20:

Following widespread public criticism of how U.S. Soccer has responded to the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Women's National Team, president Carlos Cordeiro has resigned. Cordeiro and U.S. Soccer came under fire after court filings revealed some of the arguments they said proved the women's players should not be paid the same as those on the men's team—including biological differences.

"My one and only mission has always been to do what is best for our federation, and it has become clear to me that what is best right now is a new direction," he said in a statement. "The arguments and language contained in this week's legal filing caused great offense and pain, especially to our extraordinary Women's National Team players who deserve better. It was unacceptable and inexcusable."

He also took responsibility for not fully reviewing the documents before they were filed and said they did not "fully reflect my personal admiration for our women's players or our values as an organization."

Original Story:

If you thought the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) was going to stay quiet about recent outrageous comments by U.S. Soccer regarding their equal pay lawsuit, you don't know this USWNT.

In case you missed it, earlier this week court filings revealed some of the arguments U.S. Soccer (the team's employer) is making as part of its argument that female players do not deserve the same pay as the men. (The USWNT sued the organization for gender discrimination in March 2019.) Among the U.S. Soccer claims are "biological differences" that they say prove the men's team “requires a higher level of skill" and that “the job of a [men’s national team player] carries more responsibility within U.S. Soccer than the job of a [women’s national team] player.”

Megan Rapinoe and the rest of the women's team had something to say about that. On March 11, the team was playing (ironically enough) for the She Believes Cup championship and chose to wear their warm-up shirts inside out during the national anthem, hiding the U.S. Soccer crest in protest. “We just wanted to do something as a team to show solidarity not only with ourselves but with all the little girls that those words were spoken to and the little boys and women out there as well who have been told that they are lesser than, just because of who they are,” Rapinoe said in the Guardian.

What was still showing, however, were the four stars representing the four World Cup titles the team has won. "We always feel like the most important and the most powerful thing is to play," Rapinoe continued. "What we do on the field I think is the most powerful and inspirational, so it actually turned out that the only thing that was truly visible was our accomplishments, the stars on top, so that was a little unintended bonus. But we just wanted to show that that kind of rhetoric is obviously completely unacceptable. I know that we’re in a contentious fight, but that crossed a line completely.”

Many fans on Twitter expressed their support for the women's team.

Rapinoe talked about the damage caused by the information learned in the court filings. “It’s undertones and undercurrents, sometimes blatantly, that we’ve experienced before, which is why we’ve filed the gender discrimination lawsuit," she told the Guardian. "But for them to go that low and take it there in this lawsuit is not just disappointing for us, but more so for what it says to every other person in the country, every kid growing up, not only girls but the boys as well. You’re not lesser because you’re a girl, and you’re not better because you’re a boy.”

