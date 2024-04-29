U2 rocker Adam Clayton divorces wife of 10 years

In a statement from their representative to Ireland's Sunday World newspaper the 64 -year-old musician and his lawyer wife, 45-year-old Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho said their split was amicable and they will co-parent their six-year-old daughter Alba together. "After more than 10 of marriage, musician Adam Clayton and lawyer Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho have amicably divorced. Both will continue to be fully involved in the care of their daughter and they request that the family's privacy be respected." Adam and Mariana wed in Dublin in 2013…