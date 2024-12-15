U2's Larry Mullen Jr. says dyscalculia affects his drumming. What is it?

Larry Mullen Jr. is opening up about a recent diagnosis.

The drummer for U2, 63, revealed in an interview with Times Radio that he's been diagnosed with dyscalculia, which makes it challenging for him to deal with mathematics.

"I've always known that there's something not particularly right with the way that I deal with numbers," he told the outlet. "I'm numerically challenged. And I realized recently that I have dyscalculia, which is a sub-version of dyslexia. So I can't count (and) I can't add."

Mullen, whose son is dyslexic, said this is why fans have noticed he sometimes seems to have a "pained" look while drumming. "I'm trying to count the bars," he explained, and with dyscalculia, "counting bars is like climbing Everest."

What is dyscalculia?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, dyscalculia is a learning disorder affecting a person's ability to understand "number-based information and math."

"The symptoms of this disorder usually appear in childhood, especially when children learn how to do basic math," the clinic says. "However, many adults have dyscalculia and don't know it. People who have dyscalculia often face mental health issues when they have to do math, such as anxiety, depression and other difficult feelings."

Dyscalculia is distinct from dyslexia, which makes it difficult for a person to read. However, the Cleveland Clinic notes both conditions fall under the diagnosis of "specific learning disorder," and a person may have both.

What are the symptoms of dyscalculia?

Common symptoms of dyscalculia in adults include having difficulties with everyday calculations, managing finances, understanding directions, and keeping track of time, per the Learning Disabilities Association of America.

People with dyscalculia may also make mistakes while "copying and memorizing phone numbers, logins, and dates."

How common is dyscalculia?

Between 3% and 7% of people worldwide are estimated to have dyscalculia, per the Cleveland Clinic.

Other celebrities with dyscalculia

English singer/songwriter Robbie Williams has also opened up about his dyscalculia diagnosis.

On Instagram in June of last year, Williams said that "phone numbers give me anxiety" because he can't read them unless they're spaced out. He also recalled being unable to work out the tip when he was at lunch with friends.

"I started to sweat," he wrote. "Got the sum wrong. Scribbled it out and in the end I had to ask for help. My new friends were very cool about it. I didn't feel embarrassed."

