Tzvi Kogan not 'a well-known figure, he [wasone of thousands of emissaries'
The body of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi who went missing in the United Arab Emirates has been found after he was killed in what Israel described as a heinous 'anti-Semitic' attack. "If the Israeli suspicions are proven correct, and the UAE announces this was in fact an Iranian-backed targeted terror attack aimed at this particular rabbi, [. . .] we should expect reprecussions", said FRANCE 24's correspondent in Jerusalem Noga Tarnopolsky.