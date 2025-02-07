UAE to invest up to €50 billion in massive AI data centre in France

France's President Emmanuel Macron and UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, look on as France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot and CEO of Mubadala Investment Company Khaldoon Al Mubarak sign an agreement on AI, at the Élysée Palace, in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.

The UAE will invest between €30 billion and €50 billion to build Europe’s largest AI data centre in France, the French presidency announced Thursday. The project, part of a broader AI agreement between the two nations, will serve as the core of a new AI campus.

The French presidency on Thursday announced that the United Arab Emirates would invest billions of euros to build a huge artificial intelligence data centre in the country.

The centre will be the core of a new AI "campus" and will have up to a gigawatt of capacity, "which represents investments of 30 to 50 billion euros", the French presidency said in a statement.

It was part of a larger AI agreement signed between French President Emmanuel Macron and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Paris on Thursday.

AI data centres are slated to stock data and provide the enormous energy required for the new technology.

The campus will be the largest in Europe dedicated to AI, the presidency said.

The project was announced and signed as global experts began debating the threats and promise of artificial intelligence at a gathering in Paris on Thursday and Friday, ahead of a summit of world leaders on the fast-moving technology.

