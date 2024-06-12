UAPD confirms Old Main vandalism

CBC

A Toronto man has been found not criminally responsible for setting a woman on fire on a public bus in 2022.Tenzin Norbu was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman who was a stranger to him. On June 17, 2022, Norbu used lighter fluid and a lighter to set Nyima Dolma on fire on a TTC bus in downtown Toronto, according to an agreed statement of facts read before the court on Tuesday.Norbu pleaded not guilty this week, and the Crown and defence had both agreed that he should be fo