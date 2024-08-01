UAW endorses VP Kamala Harris in 2024 presidential race
The United Auto Workers union endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president after previously endorsing President Joe Biden.
The United Auto Workers union endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president after previously endorsing President Joe Biden.
Last week, the GOP presidential candidate backed out of a previously scheduled debate originally set against Joe Biden The post Kamala Harris Challenges Donald Trump to Uncancel ABC Debate: ‘If You’ve Got Something to Say, Say It to My Face’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Kamala Harris called out Trump for his “divisiveness” and “disrespect” after he questioned whether she is Black
Hours after Donald Trump’s controversial interview at a National Association of Black Journalists conference, the former president’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt began spinning his incorrect assertions that Vice President Kamala Harris “happened to turn Black.”“What this showed is that President Trump is unafraid to show up and to have these difficult and hostile conversations in environments,” Trump’s Leavitt told host Connell McShane on NewsNation on Wednesday night.“He rightfully pointed
“So, you’re fluid?” Laura Ingraham asked the former president in response.
For a former president who never admits a mistake, it's no surprise his staff's statement on the Q&A declared victory over "Liberal Mainstream Media Malpractice."
Ronny Chieng mocked the former president's back-and-forth comments about debating Kamala Harris.
Vice President Harris halved former President Trump’s 2024 lead in a newly relaunched national polling average that replaces President Biden with Harris as Trump’s likely Democratic opponent. The first iteration of Cook Political Report’s (CPR) new average, relaunched on Wednesday, shows Trump leading Harris by 1.3 points — 47.5 percent support to 46.2 percent. In the…
The former president also expanded on his plans to dodge the next debate: “Everybody knows who I am.”
The Minnesota governor, reportedly on the shortlist for vice president, fired back at one of the former president’s attacks on Kamala Harris.
CHICAGO/HOUSTON/HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (Reuters) -U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump falsely suggested to the country's largest annual gathering of Black journalists on Wednesday that his Democratic rival Kamala Harris had previously downplayed her Black heritage. Trump continued.
The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) declined a request by Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign to appear at this year’s convention, a source familiar with the plans told The Daily Beast.The news, first reported by theGrio, came hours after Karen Attiah, a co-chair of this year’s NABJ convention, stepped down after the organization announced Donald Trump would appear for a moderated conversation at the Chicago event. The Trump conversation, focused on “the most pressing issues
Sofia Nelson, a Yale Law School friend of JD Vance, revealed years of emails the two previously exchanged. Nelson told CNN’s Erin Burnett that the Republican vice presidential nominee has changed his views on “literally every imaginable issue.”
Kamala Harris offered a possible hint about the identity of her choice of running mate when she announced that her first rally with her new pick will be in Philadelphia on Tuesday.Her choice of Pennsylvania’s City of Brotherly Love triggered speculation that she has plumped for the state’s governor, Josh Shapiro.Shapiro is one of the top contenders being vetted by the vice president’s campaign team and, perhaps more importantly, Pennsylvania is a swing state with a vote that is crucial to the ou
One of the few things working in Iran’s favor after the humiliating news that Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital overnight is that the regime controls most of the information the world gets to see.
Some Canadians who tried to house-sit abroad say they were flagged and turned away at the U.S. border and now fear their ability to travel freely has been jeopardized after border agents classified their house-sitting plans as work.Several house-sitters told CBC News they feel misled by U.K.-based company Trusted Housesitters, which some said has been "irresponsible" in "downplaying" the risks involved when taking on an international house-sitting opportunity.Meanwhile, the company maintains hou
The Fox News host seemed to have difficulty understanding why men would vote for women.
Trump, to a chorus of gasps at the NABJ conference, said of Harris: 'I didn't know she was Black.' He also said he didn't know the details of the Sonya Massey case.
Staffer claimed damaging leaks about Vance are ‘100 percent’ from Conway
Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War said Russia has been conducting "periodic and pulsating" assaults.
Kari Lake, a former local news anchor turned conspiracy-minded Republican firebrand, is projected to win the party’s Arizona Senate primary Tuesday and will head to a general election this November to replace outgoing independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.With 66 percent of the votes counted, Lake was projected to win the primary with 53.3 percent of the vote, according to The New York Times. The Associated Press also confirmed her win.“Thank you for putting your faith in me, Arizona. I won’t let you