UAW files federal labor complaint against Trump campaign over Elon Musk interview

John Bowden
·1 min read

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union opened up a volley of attacks against the Trump campaign on Tuesday after the former president joined Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter/X, for a live interview on Monday.

A statement from the union indicated that it had filed a complaint against Trump and Musk with the the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), accusing the two of intimidating workers with their comments in the interview about strikes.

The UAW’s Twitter account also released a video Tuesday morning highlighting that segment of the interview, in which Trump described Musk supposedly firing a group of striking workers — though it was unclear whether he was referring to a real instance.

“I mean, I look at what you do,” Trump told Musk, chuckling. “You walk in, you say, You want to quit? They go on strike, I won’t mention the name of the company, but they go on strike and you say, That’s OK, you’re all gone. You’re all gone. So, every one of you is gone.”

The Independent has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment on the UAW’s statement.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

