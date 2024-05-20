Uber offers £5,000 electric car grants for London drivers

Uber is making £5,000 grants available to its drivers in London who switch to an electric vehicle (EV).

The ride-hailing app company announced the measure to help it meet its previous commitment that all Uber vehicles in the capital will be fully electric by the end of 2025.

Drivers can spend their grant cash as a lump sum on an EV purchase, or on weekly payments for rental or rent-to-buy agreements.

Uber has also secured discounts of £12,000 to £17,000 on selected EVs for its drivers.

Around a quarter of miles for Uber journeys in London are in electric cars.

There are more than 100,000 Uber vehicles in the UK, with around half in London.

Uber’s UK general manager, Andrew Brem, said: “Now is the time to speed up on electrification, not slow down.

“We cannot reach our collective zero-emission goals without continued action from policymakers and investment across the industry.

“Uber drivers can be the catalyst for accelerating electrification across the transport sector but collaboration will be crucial to combat air pollution and work towards a more sustainable future.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I am determined to achieve my mission to make London a net-zero city by 2030, and the electrification of our buses and cars is absolutely key to this.

“I welcome this initiative, which will give drivers who need it a helping hand to switch their petrol or diesel vehicle for an electric one.

“Schemes like this are helping us to build a fairer, greener London for everyone.”