Ubisoft’s ‘Roller Champions’ Gets Uplay Demo Today

Ubisoft announced a roller-derby game called “Roller Champions” Monday at E3. It’s a free-to-play, player-versus-player sports title that takes place in the near future.

“Welcome to 2029. Roller Champions arenas are built all over the world, and fans rush to the stands to admire their modern-day heroes, the Roller Champions. They roll up to 100 miles an hour, dash into opponents with visceral impact, wall-skate to the sky, and dunk while thousands of fans scream their names,” publisher Ubisoft says of the game. “As a Roller Champion, you compete in a team of three against three. The rules are simple: take the ball, make a lap while maintaining team possession, and score. You can go for more points by completing additional laps before attempting a goal. After each game, you gain fans, unlock sponsors, customize your character, and ultimately unlock impressive fan celebrations.”

Players can try “Roller Champions” free on Uplay from June 10 to 14.

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9. Microsoft had its big Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. ET. Publishers Bethesda and Devolver Digital also hosted press conferences that same evening at 8:30 and 10 p.m. ET, respectively.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.

