UC San Diego cancels Sun God Festival amid Gaza protests, encampment
UC San Diego has canceled its Sun God Festival due to ongoing protests and an encampment in solidarity with Gaza, university officials said.
UC San Diego has canceled its Sun God Festival due to ongoing protests and an encampment in solidarity with Gaza, university officials said.
Alana Regnier says her family is reeling after thousands of dollars were stolen from their bank account.Regnier, who is originally from Unity, Sask., has been living in Calgary with her husband Caleb and two young children. Their dream is to one day own a house of their own.She said she made the difficult decision to go back to work part-time after the birth of her second child. Regnier said she was able to put in about 600 hours of work with a non-profit and managed to save about $10,000 to go
The wife of a California doctor accused of deliberately driving a car off a cliff with his family inside has begged prosecutors to drop the charges against him, according to US media reports. Dharmesh Patel, 42, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder. Patel, a radiologist, was driving his white 2021 Tesla Model Y along the Pacific Coast Highway south of San Francisco, when it plunged several hundred feet off the cliff at Devil's Slide.
New details are emerging about the victims of Monday night’s deadly collision on Highway 401 after a wrong-way police pursuit. As Catherine McDonald reports, Global News has also obtained new video of the police pursuit through the streets of Durham Region.
“We would like to swap out their newly acquired beauty products with a pair of shiny bracelets,” police said.
U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez was reprimanded for judicial misconduct after he ordered the daughter of a criminal defendant handcuffed in court in what some witnesses described as a 'scared straight' tactic.
The male friend was arrested after DNA tests.
TORONTO — The two grandparents killed along with their infant grandson in a wrong-way highway crash with a van being chased by police were visiting from India, Ontario's police watchdog said Thursday, while the baby's parents were also in the car but survived. The Special Investigations Unit said the three-month-old boy's father and mother, who live in Ajax, Ont., were treated in hospital after Monday's crash. The watchdog said the 27-year-old mother was treated for serious injuries but offered
On April 1, a 5-year-old Michigan boy was fatally shot at his grandparents' home
Coronation Street’s Nicky Wheatley is set to pursue a new clue in the mystery surrounding Lauren Bolton’s disappearance.
Rumors started in 2019 that Elias Huizar was having sex with a girl who would have his baby four years later.
A police radio recording is providing a glimpse into the moments leading up to a fiery wrong-way crash that killed four people east of Toronto on Monday.
Canadian police have arrested members of an alleged hit squad investigators say they believe was tasked by the government of India with killing prominent Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, B.C., last June, CBC News has learned.
A 79-year-old man was charged with first degree murder on Monday for allegedly stabbing a woman more than 120 times nearly six decades ago, authorities said.
A fifth body has been found after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in Baltimore on March 26
Parkland student who slapped teacher to be tried as an adult, filmed incident was not the first
The teenager ran to the front desk to call police after allegedly being brought to a motel and sexually assaulted. He was booked into an Horry County jail.
Police shot and killed a Wisconsin student outside a middle school after receiving a report of someone with a weapon while class was in session, according to the state's attorney general. No one else was hurt and the student didn't get inside the building. An investigation is ongoing.
A prominent surgeon in Gaza has died in an Israeli prison after being held for more than four months, according to Palestinian prisoners’ groups, which decried his death as part of a “systematic targeting” of health care workers.
Heavenly Faith Garfield and the victim, also 21, had reportedly been discussing the suicide pact for several weeks prior to the shooting on April 30
Wildlife officials said there was no suitable tree nearby to safely return the downed eaglets to their parents.