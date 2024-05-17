UC San Diego faces backlash for hosting controversial speaker
UC San Diego is under fire from 30 faith leaders for allowing Mosab Hassan Yousef, a former Hamas member who converted to Christianity, to speak on campus.
WARNING: This article contains graphic content, including sexualized and vulgar language.A Calgary lawyer has resigned after sending an email described by his firm as "deeply disturbing" in which he twice refers to women as "a person with a vagina" and repeatedly mocks transgender people.Rob Rakochey, who was awarded a King's counsel (KC) title in March in recognition of his contributions to the legal community, resigned this week from his partnership at Field Law, the firm confirmed Thursday.A
Three teenage girls are expected to plead guilty in the swarming death of Kenneth Lee near Union Station in December 2022, court heard Friday.The girls, aged 13, 13, and 14, appeared in provincial court in Toronto.Three other girls, aged 15, 16, and 16, are expected to plead not guilty, court heard. Eight teenage girls were initially charged with second-degree murder in connection with Lee's death. They range in age from 13 to 16 years old. Lee, 59, was pronounced dead in hospital on Dec. 18, af
Jacob Mayhugh, 22, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder
Omar Bin Omran, now 45, was hidden underneath a haystack in his neighbor's home when he was rescued, according to Algerian media reports
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty ImagesMarjorie Taylor Greene wasted no time in suggesting that the shooting of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico Wednesday could be linked to his position on COVID vaccines.The MAGA lawmaker shared a post on X Wednesday which contained a video with English subtitles in which Fico purportedly rails against the treatment of those who opposed vaccination and other government measures to manage the pandemic (The Daily Beast has not verified the translation
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said a teenager began texting 911 with 'pleas for help' around 3 a.m. on May 9.
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Friday its troops in Gaza found the bodies of three Israeli hostages killed by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack, including German-Israeli Shani Louk. A photo of 22-year-old Louk's twisted body in the back of a pickup truck ricocheted around the world and brought to light the scale of the militants’ attack on communities in southern Israel. The military identified the other two bodies as those of a 28-year-old woman, Amit Buskila, and a 56-year-old man, It
Shanna Gardner is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child endangerment
The National Park Service is seeking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with an archeological theft at Canyonlands National Park in Utah. The incident occurred on March 23 at Cave Spring Cowboy Camp in the Needles district of the park, NPS said this week while releasing stills of the suspects from a trail camera video. "In a video recorded at the archeological site, the individuals entered a signed-as-closed area, removed artifacts from a cabinet, and handled historic harnesses in a manner that had potential to damage them," NPS said in a release Wednesday.
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Police have said repeatedly in the aftermath of Maine’s deadliest shooting that officers thought the gunman’s family had been taking his weapons away. Testifying before an investigative committee on Thursday, the gunman’s sister-in-law suggested that law enforcement officers should have known this wasn’t true, because she and her husband, Ryan Card, told a deputy on the phone a month before Robert Card killed 18 people that he still had access to weapons, despite his deteri
Canada Post is suspending its mail delivery to businesses in the 1500 block of 20th Street West in Saskatoon due to "unsafe conditions."It issued a notice on May 13, citing the need for a "delivery safety assessment." The notice said it wanted to ensure the safety of customers and delivery staff."Starting immediately, and for the duration of the assessment, please pick up your mail and parcel deliveries," the notice read.The mail carrier has not specified what the issues are.Among those who rece
WINNIPEG — A former wife of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki testified Thursday about their violent marriage and how it seemed like he had multiple personalities. The woman said she met Skibicki at Siloam Mission, a Winnipeg homeless shelter, when she was struggling with drug addiction in February 2018. Skibicki was with two other men, she said, and the group invited her back to Skibicki's home. "He said he really likes this one ... referring to me," said the 44-year-old Métis woman, who a
Tieran Carmody, 19, was standing astride a bicycle smoking cannabis when he was approached by Max Richardson in Harlow, Essex Police said.
Former President Trump on Thursday pointed to recent remarks from a CNN legal analyst to bolster his argument that he should not be found guilty in his hush money trial in New York. Trump, speaking with reporters following a day in court, listed off a series of news outlets and their respective analysts who have…
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man who broke into the home of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seeking to hold her hostage and bludgeoned her husband with a hammer was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison. The attack on Paul Pelosi, who was 82 at the time, was captured on police body camera video just days before the 2022 midterm elections and sent shockwaves through the political world. He suffered two head wounds including a skull fracture that was mended with plates and screws he will have for the
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man pleaded guilty Friday to a house fire that killed five members of a Senegalese family in 2020 in a case of misplaced revenge caused by mistakenly tracking his stolen iPhone to the home. Kevin Bui pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. A plea deal reached between the defendant and prosecutors proposes a sentence of up to 60 years in prison -- 30 years for each count. The maximum penalty for each count of second-degree murder is 48 years and a $1 million
Cheri Marler, 53, was convicted on May 10 of murdering and abusing Annabelle Noles, who was killed in Nov. 2022
Amandeep Singh, the fourth man charged in connection with the killing of prominent Sikh-Canadian activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was already caught up in the Canadian justice system at the time of Nijjar's death, CBC News has learned.The Indian national, who entered Canada on a temporary visa, appeared in a Surrey, B.C. courtroom to answer charges on an unrelated matter just two days before, according to police, he lay in wait for Nijjar at the entrance to the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara. Nijjar was
OTTAWA — "Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King boasted about his role in gridlocking downtown Ottawa and directed protesters to honk their horns in contravention of a court order in a series of videos published on social media during the events. Those videos are now evidence in his criminal trial. King has pleaded not guilty to nine charges related to his role in the protest, including a number of allegations that he counselled others to break the law. The Crown alleges King was a leader in the pr
New York troopers arrested a 24-year-old woman after they said her son was found living in deplorable conditions with broken ribs and bruising on his body.