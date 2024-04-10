UC students offer mentorship to high school students
Hundreds of high school students were offered the opportunity to ask questions of current college students, helping them decide if the next step was right for them.
Hundreds of high school students were offered the opportunity to ask questions of current college students, helping them decide if the next step was right for them.
A former Virginia elementary school administrator was indicted last month and charged with eight felony counts after a 6-year-old student brought a gun to school and shot his teacher last year.
Alberta's universities are expected to welcome more international students to campus, even as schools in other provinces plan for lower international student enrolment. The federal government has released provincial and territorial allocations for the first year of its two-year cap on international student permits. Each province and territory is allowed to receive a set number of study permit applications, based on population. Alberta, which welcomed fewer than its proportional share of internat
Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, provided a final statement before her sentencing.
NEW YORK — It sounds like a dream for some working parents: school for 12 hours a day, starting bright and early at 7 a.m. and ending after dinner, at 7 p.m., all completely free. One elementary school, Brooklyn Charter School, is experimenting with the idea as a way to tackle two problems at once. The first is a sharp decline in students in urban schools. Families are leaving city public schools around the country, including in New York City, which has led some districts to consider merging sch
Commentary by Fresno Unified social studies teacher of nearly 30 years.
Parents speak out after child left on school bus for hours
All Saskatchewan teachers are now working to rule, which means they are not participating in field trips, extracurricular activities and noon-hour supervision. The withdrawal is leaving some parents scrambling to get their kids in and out of school.The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) says the work to rule action is to get the province to agree to binding arbitration, mainly around class size and complexity. Regina parent Dmitry Ciocea has a nine-year-old daughter with autism. Ciocea says
The province is ramping up its efforts to get more young people interested in skilled trades.The Alberta government is investing more than $4.45 million into dual credit grants. The program lets high school students get credits that can count toward a post-secondary certificate, diploma, or degree.Minister of Education Demetrios Nicolaides made the announcement Tuesday morning at M.E. LaZerte High School in northeast Edmonton. "There are a large number of trades professionals retiring each and e
Three municipalities in the Greater Victoria area have passed motions to ask the region's school district to bring back a modified version of a program that previously had police officers in schools.On Monday night, Oak Bay's council approved a motion from Coun. Hazel Braithwaite to have Mayor Kevin Murdoch write a letter to the district asking it to redefine the program and bring officers back, joining similar motions in Victoria and Saanich.The School Police Liaison Officer (SPLO) program was
Jenna LeBlanc thought she would be fully equipped to enter the child-care sector when she earned her diploma and became a certified early childhood educator (ECE), but once she got into the field, she realized she had a lot more to learn. When it comes to working with kids with disabilities, LeBlanc said she often feels lost. Her first encounter on the job with a child who required one-on-one support was with a young girl who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. "That was incredibly hard to
PIKINE, Senegal (AP) — Mouhamed Sall stepped to the chalkboard with a glance and quick question in sign language to an assistant. Then he solved the exercise to the silent approval of his classmates, who waved their hands in a display of appreciation. Sall and three other students are part of a new approach in a small number of schools in Senegal that seat those who are deaf and hard of hearing with the rest of the class. Some classmates at the sun-washed Apix Guinaw Rails Sud school in a suburb
Biden administration officials on Monday unveiled the details of a new plan to forgive student loan debt, suggesting that millions of Americans could start seeing debt relief as soon as this fall.
“Why not use Taylor Swift’s success and business prowess as the foundation for teaching students?”
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden offered details of a sweeping alternative student debt plan that would offer relief to tens of millions of American borrowers during a visit to the college town of Madison, Wisconsin, as he seeks to excite young voters frustrated after his original program was struck down by the Supreme Court.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Better, Stealthier Drones Are Remaking Global WarfareTrumpism Is Emptying ChurchesUkraine Says It’s Behind Blaze on Russian Warship in Balti
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is taking another shot at student loan cancellation, hoping to deliver on a key campaign promise that he has so far failed to fulfill. In a visit to Wisconsin on Monday, Biden detailed a proposal that would cancel at least some debt for more than 30 million Americans. It’s been in the works for months after the Supreme Court rejected Biden’s first try at mass cancellation. Biden called the court’s decision a “mistake” but ordered the Education Department to
Karoline Leavitt had a "damn-en-ing" moment on live TV.
The Toronto Blue Jays won their home opener last night, but some fans were still angry. Not mad at the game, in which Jose Berrios threw 6⅔ shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as they defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2. And not necessarily annoyed at the Rogers Centre dome, which was closed. No, fans were upset at the placement of a longtime icon in the stands: Home Plate Lady. Specifically, that she wasn't behind home plate, but off to the side. "This will be our curse. Mark my
"He could have just kept going," a witness said of Ryan Sweatt, the man charged in the death of 26-year-old Destini Decoff
Gemma Atkinson looked incredible on Tuesday as she rocked a dazzling array of bikinis whilst holidaying in Spain with Gorka and their two children. See glam photos...
The president put Trump on blast for trying to steal an election and then rewrite history about it.