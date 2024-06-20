UCF stars to compete at olympic track and field trials for spot on Team USA
UCF stars to compete at olympic track and field trials for spot on Team USA
UCF stars to compete at olympic track and field trials for spot on Team USA
NHL legend Wayne Gretzky shares five children with wife Janet, and they've each chosen their own paths.
Doorbell footage was subject of jokes at roast of NFL great Tom Brady
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lydia Jacoby is still a bit shell-shocked.
Spieth was disqualified from the Genesis Invitational after the second round in February for signing an incorrect scorecard.
The Canadian tennis star opened up about her childhood, facing criticism and experiencing sexism on the "Not Alone" podcast.
The first part of the docu-series will land on Netflix on July 17 ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
"You could see Rory aiming at least a cup left from three feet."
The New Jersey Devils acquired Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, getting the goaltender they have been targeting for quite some time.
The U.S. men's national basketball team fell short of the medal podium at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but it has a chance at redemption in Paris.
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Woods earned his way into his first USGA championship on Wednesday when the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods had the leading score among qualifiers for the U.S. Junior Amateur next month at Oakland Hills.
Earlier this month, Real Madrid announced the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, who will officially join on the 1st of July when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires. While the deal has been met with extr...
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Before the puck drops and before 18,000 fans sing “O Canada” in unison at Edmonton Oilers home games, the audience hears from Chief Willie Littlechild.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings acquired goaltender Darcy Kuemper from the Washington Capitals for forward Pierre-Luc Dubois in a trade of high-priced, underachieving players on Wednesday.
Watch: Grapevine resident and ex-SMU Mustang Bryson DeChambeau stopped to sign an autograph for a fan during his victory at the U.S. Open
Jake Paul announced Tuesday he will fight Mike Perry on July 20, the originally scheduled date for his fight with Mike Tyson.
Schauffele understands McIlroy's pain — to a point.
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith harshly criticized Dallas Mavs star Luka Doncic after his team lost the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics.
Justin Fields explained the culture difference between the Bears and Steelers.
A report backed by climate scientists and athletes has warned that extreme temperatures expected at this year's Paris Olympics will pose health dangers for those competing. A collaboration between the NGO Climate Central, Britain's University of Portsmouth and 11 Olympians, the report said conditions in Paris could be worse than the Tokyo Games in 2021."The next Olympics in Paris is now upon us, and notable cases of extreme heat undermining the health and enjoyment of sporting spectacles have on
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé is always a marked man.