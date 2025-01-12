Is UCLA threatened by Los Angeles fires? Here's what we know

UCLA extended remote learning through Jan. 17 due to the encroaching Palisades Fire, Chancellor Julio Frenk said Saturday.

The decision applies to undergraduate and graduate courses, Frenk said in a campus update.

UCLA had been open Wednesday, a day after the fire ignited near the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, west of UCLA’s campus in Westwood. But the school canceled undergraduate classes on Thursday and Friday, while graduate courses had remote learning. Monday classes were then moved to remote.

The Palisades Fire has burned 22,660 acres as of Saturday afternoon, growing roughly 1,000 acres through the day, with 11% containment. More than 5,000 structures are estimated to have been destroyed, according to a Cal Fire update. Around 12,250 structures are threatened.

Evacuation zones have gradually moved closer to UCLA, with as evacuation warning in place just northwest of the campus, as of Saturday afternoon. Evacuation orders have been issued in the Brentwood neighborhood, just over the 405 freeway from Westwood.

View an interactive map of Palisades Fire evacuation orders and warnings on the Cal Fire website.

The UCLA campus was just east of evacuation warnings for the Palisades Fire, as of 5:20 p.m. PT on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025.

“We are asking Bruins on campus to remain vigilant and be ready to evacuate, should the alert be extended to our campus,” Seán Devine, a senior emergency management specialist for UCLA, said in a campus alert Friday.

The changes announced Saturday didn't apply to UCLA Health or health care staff, Frenk said. The Daily Bruin student newspaper reported UCLA Health had treated about 30 people for wildfire-related injuries as of Saturday afternoon.

A women's basketball game between top-ranked UCLA and Northwestern scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles was also postponed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is UCLA threatened by Los Angeles fires? School extends remote classes