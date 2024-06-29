UDF opens new Colerain store; offers food freebies and significant discounts on gas

Reuters

Toyota is planning to launch the first electric car model equipped with an advanced autonomous driving system similar to Tesla's Full Self-Driving for the Chinese market next year, one of its Chinese joint ventures said. The JV with state-owned Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) aims to restore the Japanese automaker's market share in China by catching up with Chinese rivals on technologies in hybrids, batteries and intelligent vehicles. GAC Toyota said it would launch Bozhi 3X SUV next year as the first model to be equipped with the system that would enable advanced driving assistance for parking and navigation on highways and urban traffics.