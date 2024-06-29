UDF opens new Colerain store; offers food freebies and significant discounts on gas
TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford kicked a backbencher out of the Progressive Conservative caucus on Friday after what he called repeated and serious lapses in judgment. Goldie Ghamari, who represents the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton, recently took a virtual meeting with Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the far-right English Defence League. After Ghamari posted on social media about the meeting, the National Council of Canadian Muslims called Robinson an Islamophobe and urged Ford to rem
The average CPP benefits differ at 60 and 65 and future retirees must understand that there are income gaps to fill in both options. The post Average CPP Benefits at 60 and 65: What You Need to Know in 2024 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
A new type of diabetes drug known as Awiqli will be available in Canada starting Sunday. It's being billed as a big change for some patients because rather than being administered daily, this medication is injected just once a week. Health reporter Katherine Ward has the details.
(Bloomberg) -- More German companies cited bureaucratic hurdles in India as a problem to doing business in the country this year than in 2023, an issue that will likely feature in talks when Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits the South Asian nation later this year.Most Read from BloombergGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyPanicked Emails, Gallows Humor: The Aftermath of Biden's Debate DisasterThe Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden?Biden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts
China and Peru have achieved "substantial conclusion of negotiations" on the upgrading of a free trade agreement between both countries, Chinese state media said on Friday. In a meeting with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte in Beijing, President Xi Jinping said both sides should coordinate and promote cooperation in fields such as minerals, energy, manufacturing, agriculture and others, state broadcaster CCTV said. Peru and China signed a free trade agreement in 2009, which helped the South American nation boost its exports.
The Supreme Court weakens federal regulators, overturning the decades-old Chevron decision along with making it harder to charge Capitol riot defendants and former President Donald Trump with obstruction, a charge used in hundreds of prosecutions.
Investing.com -- Oil prices rose Friday and were headed for strong gains in June as fears of supply disruptions in Russia and the Middle East largely offset concerns over slowing demand.
Saving for retirement has been difficult for many Americans lately, due to a confluence of drivers. Inflation, combined with soaring interest rates, is leaving little left to put aside for later...
Alibaba Group Holding's cloud computing unit plans to shut down its data centres in Australia and India, as the company prioritises infrastructure spending in other markets. Citing the move as part of its "infrastructure strategy update", Alibaba Cloud said the decision was made after a "careful assessment" amid new efforts to "expand investment in Southeast Asia and Mexico", the company said in a statement on Thursday. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post. Alibaba Cloud plans to suspend it
Toyota is planning to launch the first electric car model equipped with an advanced autonomous driving system similar to Tesla's Full Self-Driving for the Chinese market next year, one of its Chinese joint ventures said. The JV with state-owned Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) aims to restore the Japanese automaker's market share in China by catching up with Chinese rivals on technologies in hybrids, batteries and intelligent vehicles. GAC Toyota said it would launch Bozhi 3X SUV next year as the first model to be equipped with the system that would enable advanced driving assistance for parking and navigation on highways and urban traffics.
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Brad Gerstner. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) stands against the other tech stocks. Gerstner is Bullish on Tech in 2024 On December 1, 2023, Brad Gerstner, the CEO of Altimeter […]
A Texas-based millennial who's making $350,000 secretly working two remote jobs says he only worked 50 hours a week.
Early retirement is a dream that most people don't even allow themselves to consider, because it requires an incredible amount of planning and savings to make happen. Yet others, like those who...
Insightful Analysis of CarMax Inc's Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats
Lawyers who shot down Elon Musk's pay package previously asked for $6B in fees. A Delaware judge is still considering it.
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total number of accusers in his case to 10.
Here's what personal finance experts recommend you do with your money from your 20s to your 80s.
BeyonCa, a Chinese premium electric vehicle (EV) start-up, said it will build a factory and establish its global headquarters in Hong Kong as it looks to tap the strong automotive supply-chain and rich international talent pool in the Greater Bay Area and gain a foothold in the industry. It plans to set up a production line and four major centres for research and marketing at the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP)'s advanced manufacturing site at Tseung Kwan O, according to Soh Weimi
CPP users can set up retirement accounts to boost their pension payouts and increase financial security in retirement. The post CPP Pension Boost: Increase Your Payouts by $2,700 Annually appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
BEIJING (Reuters) -Apple's smartphone shipments in China rose nearly 40% in May from a year earlier, extending a rebound seen in April, data from a research firm affiliated with the Chinese government showed on Friday. Shipments of foreign-branded phones in China increased by 1.425 million in May to 5.028 million units from 3.603 million a year earlier，calculations based on the data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed. Although the data did not explicitly mention Apple, the company is the dominant foreign phone maker in China's smartphone-dominated market.