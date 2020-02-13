UEFA and Disney work to get girls playing soccer

Disney and UEFA have teamed up in an unlikely partnership to inspire the next generation of female soccer players.

Their Playmakers project hopes to encourage young girls in Europe, aged five to eight years old, to join the sport using characters from popular Disney movies like the Incredibles 2.

UEFA's Head of Women's Football and former soccer star, Nadine Kessler explains:

(SOUNDBITE) (English) UEFA HEAD OF WOMEN'S FOOTBALL, NADINE KESSLER, SAYING:

"UEFA Playmakers Inspired by Disney is more than just another football program. Playmakers is there to inspire the next generation of football-loving girls. It's the first-ever pan-European wide, grassroots program for 5 to 8-year-old girls. And we hope Europe's girls will soon be able to step into the magical world of football as they take their first step on their football journey."

Playmakers is set to launch in seven countries this Spring including Scotland, Norway, and Austria, before a full European roll-out.





Research says 84% of girls under 17 are not meeting global fitness guidelines and teenage girls are half as likely as boys to participate in sports.





UEFA has ambitiously committed to doubling the number of women playing soccer by 2024.