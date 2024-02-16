UFC 298 fight card: Start time, TV channel, live stream and latest odds for Volkanovski vs Topuria

Bouncing back: Alexander Volkanovski was stopped emphatically in the first round by Islam Makhachev (Getty Images)

UFC 298 takes centre stage in California this weekend.

Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title once again as he seeks to bounce back from his emphatic rematch defeat by Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi in October.

The Australian had been challenging to become a two-weight UFC champion as he attempted to avenge his narrow loss from UFC 284 on home soil in Perth in February, but was knocked out in the first round by a vicious high kick having taken the fight at short notice following Charles Oliveria’s injury-forced withdrawal.

Now Volkanovski turns his attentions back to the 145-pound division, putting the belt he has now held for more than four years on the line against Ilia Topuria, the undefeated no3-ranked featherweight - AKA ‘El Matador’ - who dominated Josh Emmett in Jacksonville over the summer to move to 6-0 in the UFC and firmly cement his status as a dangerous title contender.

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker finally meets Brazil’s Paulo Costa in the co-main event of the night, while Ireland’s controversial welterweight Ian Machado Garry looks to stay unbeaten against Geoff Neal, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo takes on Merab Dvalishvili and Anthony Hernandez goes up against Roman Kopylov.

UFC 298 date and venue

UFC 298 takes place on Saturday February 17, 2024 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, USA.

UFC 298 start time

In the UK, the main UFC 298 fight card is due to begin at 3am GMT in the early hours of Sunday morning, which is 7pm local time on Saturday night.

The main prelims should start at 1am GMT, with the early prelim bouts from 11pm.

The main event will be expected at approximately 5am.

UFC 298 fight card

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria

Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa

Geoff Neal vs Ian Machado Garryï»¿

Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo

Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Kopylov

Prelims

Amanda Lemos vs Mackenzie Dern

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Justin Tafa

Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera

Mingyang Zhang vs Brendson Ribeiro

Early prelims

Josh Quinlan vs Danny Barlow

Oban Elliott vs Val Woodburn

Andrea Lee vs Miranda Maverick

How to watch UFC 298

TV channel: In the UK, UFC 298 is being shown live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage of the prelim fights beginning at 1am.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also watch UFC 298 online via the Discovery+ website or app.

UFC 298 odds

Alexander Volkanovski to win: 10/11

Ilia Topuria to win: 21/20

(odds subject to change).