UFC 304 live stream: How to watch fights online and on TV tonight

The UFC is back in the UK this evening, bringing a pay-per-view event to Manchesterâs new Co-op Live arena.

In UFC 304âs main event, Leon Edwards â Jamaican-born and representing Birmingham â will defend the welterweight title in a rematch with Belal Muhammad. In their first meeting, the pair fought to a No Contest in 2021, as the fight was halted after an accidental eye poke by Edwards.

In the co-main event, Tom Aspinall will defend the interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes â in a rare case for the UFC. Aspinall claimed the interim belt by stopping Sergei Pavlovich in November, after regular champion Jon Jones was injured and unable to fight Stipe Miocic.

Jones vs Miocic was delayed indefinitely, but the UFC is adamant that the fight will eventually go ahead, although a regular champion would typically defend their title against the interim champion in these cases. As such, Aspinall â fighting out of Wigan â is in an unusual position as he defends the interim gold. His fight is also a rematch, after he suffered a knee injury just 15 seconds into a bout with Blaydes in 2022.

Elsewhere on the card, divisive Liverpudlian Paddy Pimblett faces an intriguing test against Bobby King Green. Hereâs all you need to know.

When is UFC 304?

UFC 304 is scheduled to take place on Saturday 27 July at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, UK.

The early prelims are due to begin at 11.15pm BST (3.15pm PT / 5.15pm CT / 6.15pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then set to start at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).

The scheduling has put the event on a US-friendly time, at the expense of viewers in the UK and in the arena itself. The move drew stark criticism from fans and fighters upon its announcement.

How can I watch UFC 304?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcasterâs app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live on pay-per-view, as will the UFCâs Fight Pass.

Odds

Edwards â 4/9; Muhammad â 7/4

Aspinall â 2/7; Blaydes â 13/5

Green â 5/6; Pimblett â 10/11

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Leon Edwards (C) vs Belal Muhammad 2 (welterweight title)

Tom Aspinall (C) vs Curtis Blaydes 2 (interim heavyweight title)

Bobby King Green vs Paddy Pimblett (lightweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape (flyweight)

Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze (featherweight)

Prelims

Nathaniel Wood vs Daniel Pineda (featherweight)

Molly McCann vs Bruna Brasil (womenâs strawweight)

Caolan Loughran vs Jake Hadley (bantamweight)

Mick Parkin vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Early prelims

Oban Elliott vs Preston Parsons (welterweight)

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Sam Patterson vs Kiefer Crosbie (welterweight)

Shauna Bannon vs Alice Ardelean (womenâs bantamweight)

Modestas Bukauskas vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)