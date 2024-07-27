UFC 304 LIVE: Tom Aspinall and Leon Edwards fight updates and results tonight

UFC 304 will take place in Manchester tonight, as British champions Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall defend their titles in intriguing rematches.

In the main event, welterweight king Edwards defends his belt against Belal Muhammad, three years after fighting the Palestinian-American to a No Contest. In their first meeting, Edwards accidentally landed an eye poke, leading the bout to be halted.

Edwards â Jamaican-born and representing Birmingham â regained momentum and won the 170lb title with a stunning knockout of Kamaru Usman in 2022, before retaining the gold against Usman and Colby Covington last year. The 32-year-old is unbeaten in 13 fights across nine years.

In tonightâs co-main event, Aspinall puts the interim heavyweight title on the line against Curtis Blaydes, two years after suffering a knee injury against the American â just 15 seconds into that clash in London. Wiganâs Aspinall, 31, has otherwise been perfect in the UFC and claimed the interim strap with a knockout of Sergei Pavlovich in November.

Typically an interim champion would challenge the regular title holder next, but Jon Jones is injured and the UFC is refusing to strip him of his belt â instead insisting that âBonesâ will defend his title against Stipe Miocic next, as was planned last year.

Elsewhere at UFC 304, Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann, Muhammad Mokaev and Arnold Allen are among the many British names in action. Follow live updates and results from UFC 304, below.

UFC 304 LIVE

The UFC returns to the UK for a pay-per-view event, at Manchesterâs new Co-op Live arena

Main event: Britainâs Leon Edwards defends his welterweight title against Belal Muhammad

The fight is a rematch of their 2021 bout, which ended as No Contest after an eye poke from Edwards

Co-main event: Wiganâs Tom Aspinall defends the interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes

That bout is also a rematch; in 2022, Aspinall suffered a knee injury just 15 seconds into their first clash

Elsewhere, Liverpudlian stars Paddy âThe Baddyâ Pimblett and Molly McCann are in action

Arnold Allen and Muhammad Mokaev are among the other British fighters competing

UFC 304 LIVE: Mick Parkin vs Lukasz Brzeski

23:28 , Alex Pattle

Next up, Tom Aspinallâs teammate Mick Parkin faces Polandâs Lukasz Brzeski at heavyweight.

Round one

Body kick by Brzeski early on. Parkin checks a leg kick. Decent check left hook by the Briton now. Brzeski lands his own left hook.

Both men are trading clean shots in the pocket! Parkin with a good counter right hook now. Parkin leans back and looks for the left hook, and just about lands it. A decent one-two by him now.

Parkin blocks a head kick. but Brzeskiâs follow-up jab is on point. Both men land in a messy exchange.

OH! Parkin hurts Brzeski with a right hook, then pours on a combination of hooks and uppercuts, and Brzeski goes down against the fence! A couple more shots, and itâs all over!

The Manchester crowd loves that!

Mick Parkin def. Lukasz Brzeski via first-round KO (punches, 3:23)

UFC 304 LIVE: Shauna Bannon vs Alice Ardelean

23:23 , Alex Pattle

Round three

Good cross from Bannon. Ardelean just blocks a head kick, but then eats another cross. She comes back with a jab. Side kick to the body by Bannon. Another cross by Ardelean.

Now Bannon with a firm cross, and another! She lands the side kick to the body again. And again. Ardelean is landing the harder strikes, but Bannon is managing some encouraging blitzes.

Thereâs a brief pause in the action, as some tape has come loose on Ardeleanâs glove. Back under way, 45 seconds left.

Bannon has the crowd behind her as she looks to finish strong, landing with greater volume than Ardelean.

Weâll go to the scorecards, where Ardelean might have taken the first two rounds â though the first was close; Bannon definitely earned the third.

Shauna Bannon def. Alice Ardelean via split decision 28-29, 29-28, 30-27.

The third card is too wide for Bannon, but she wonât care!

UFC 304 LIVE: Shauna Bannon vs Alice Ardelean

23:16 , Alex Pattle

Round two

Another stiff jab by Ardelean to start the round. Now a low kick. A few scrappy exchanges follow, with both women throwing simultaneously as they close range. Bannon switches to southpaw and back.

Bannon looks for a trip, but Ardelean uses a whizzer to negate the underhook. The Romanian then gets a body lock and forces Bannon to the cage â as she did in round one.

Bannon with a decent knee, but she needs to get back into space. Sheâs unable to, and Ardelean secures another takedown.

Decent strikes from Ardelean while she holds Bannon in a headlock. Bannon is able to stand just in time for the buzzer.

UFC 304 LIVE: Shauna Bannon vs Alice Ardelean

23:02 , Alex Pattle

Right then, UFC 304 is under way! We start with a womenâs strawweight fight, between Irelandâs Shauna Bannon and Romaniaâs Alice Ardelean.

Round one

Hard outside low kick from Ardelean early on. Side kick to the body by Bannon, who then kicks high. She just misses with a one-two. Both women then land punches in close.

Hard jab by Ardelean. Strong inside low kick by Bannon. The Irishwoman is already sporting blood around her nose. She eats another jab. Sheâs trying the high kick intermittently. A cross tags her right on the nose now.

Into a grappling exchange as Ardelean gets a body lock and drives the Irishwoman to the fence, before dragging her to the mat. Bannon tries a triangle but to no avail.

Now she attempts an armbar. No luck there either, and Ardelean ends up in Bannonâs closed guard. Another unsuccessful armbar effort by Bannon before the buzzer.

UFC 304 LIVE: Dana White announces UFC 306 fights for Las Vegasâs Sphere event

22:59 , Alex Pattle

In other news, UFC president Dana White announced a cluster of fights for Septemberâs pay-per-view event last night.

On Saturday 14 September, the UFC will host an event at the Sphere in Las Vegas for the first time, as UFC 306 plays out on Mexican Independence weekend.

Here are the fights announced so far:

Sean OâMalley (C) vs Merab Dvalishvili (menâs bantamweight title)

Alexa Grasso (C) vs Valentina Shevchenko 3 (womenâs flyweight title)

Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes (featherweight)

Raul Rosas Jr vs Aoriqileng (bantamweight)

Irene Aldana vs Norma Dumont (womenâs bantamweight)

Manuel Torres vs Ignacio Bahamondes (lightweight)

Edgar Chairez vs Kevin Borjas (flyweight)

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs Odeâ Osbourne (flyweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Ketlen Souza (womenâs strawweight)

Sean Oâ€™Malley before his UFC title win over Aljamain Sterling in 2023 (Getty Images)

UFC 304 LIVE: Where do Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall rank on our pound-for-pound list?

22:57 , Alex Pattle

Find out here...

The Independentâs pound-for-pound UFC rankings

UFC 304 LIVE: Tom Aspinall lighter than challenger Curtis Blaydes ahead of rematch

22:50 , Alex Pattle

Tom Aspinall weighed in five pounds lighter than Curtis Blaydes on Friday, as the Briton prepares to defend the interim heavyweight title against his old opponent.

Wiganâs Aspinall tipped the scales at 251lb, after Blaydes weighed in at 256lb for their co-main event.

It is not necessarily surprising that Aspinall will be the lighter of the pair tonight; the Briton is known for his unusual speed at heavyweight, and he weighed the same when he first fought Blaydes, who was 260lb for their first fight.

Also at Fridayâs weigh-in, Leon Edwards successfully weighed in at 170lb, as the first fighter on the scales, before opponent Belal Muhammad came in at 169lb.

Elsewhere at the UFC 304 weigh-ins, every fighter made weight except Jake Hadley. The Briton came in one pound overweight, at 137lb, for his bantamweight clash with Caolan Loughran.

Hadley, who is stepping in on short notice to face the Irishman, has been fined 20 per cent of his purse.

Tom Aspinall lighter than challenger Curtis Blaydes ahead of rematch at UFC 304

UFC 304 LIVE: Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad open up on elevator confrontation

22:30 , Alex Pattle

On Wednesday, Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad opened up on their confrontation in an elevator this week.

That same day, the UFC posted the latest episode of its usual pre-fight docu-series, Embedded, on YouTube. The episode ended with Edwards entering an elevator and engaging in a tense staredown with his Palestinian-American opponent.

âRemember The Name!â Edwards said, referencing Muhammadâs nickname. âCome on, boys. Slide in, boys,â he added, seemingly speaking to members of his own team.

Hereâs what happened next, and what each fighter had to say about it:

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad open up on elevator confrontation before UFC 304

UFC 304 LIVE: Aspinall and Edwards aim to right the strangest of wrongs â preview

22:10 , Alex Pattle

It was in August 2022 that Edwards finally got his rematch with Kamaru Usman â who had outpointed Edwards in 2015 â and produced arguably the greatest knockout and post-fight speech of all time. With that, the tears of frustration he shed after his mistake against Muhammad became tears of joy and relief.

For Aspinall, a short-notice call last autumn would result in similar tears, just not immediately. It was a phone call that ushered Aspinall into an interim-title bout against the terrifying Sergei Pavlovich, after Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic â a fight for the regular belt â fell through. Aspinall, on a November night in NYC, proved that it was Pavlovich who should have been scared, knocking out the monstrous Russian with the same swiftness that saw off Tybura.

So, catharsis for both Britons â the second and third from their nation to hold titles in UFC history â right? Almost. But not yet.

UFC 304 preview:

Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall aim to right the strangest of wrongs at UFC 304

UFC 304 LIVE: Aspinall and Edwards aim to right the strangest of wrongs â preview

21:50 , Alex Pattle

For Tom Aspinall, it was in the knee: the sharp, sudden cruelty of ligaments tearing. For Leon Edwards, it was under the eyelid â but not his own: instead it was under Belal Muhammadâs, as Edwardsâs outstretched finger snuck between the banks of flesh and jabbed at the eyeball.

For Aspinall, it meant a TKO loss to Curtis Blaydes in London. It was an injury that took just 15 seconds to sustain, but which would keep him out of the cage for a year. A whole different sort of caged for the Wigan heavyweight. For Edwards, it meant a No Contest against Muhammad. It was an indiscretion that would cost the Jamaican-born Birmingham fighter a win, and a shot at the welterweight title. Like Aspinall, it would also cost him the best part of a year of his career.

UFC 304 preview:

Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall aim to right the strangest of wrongs at UFC 304

UFC 304 LIVE: Fight card in full, featuring Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann

21:30 , Alex Pattle

Main card

Leon Edwards (C) vs Belal Muhammad 2 (welterweight title)

Tom Aspinall (C) vs Curtis Blaydes 2 (interim heavyweight title)

Bobby King Green vs Paddy Pimblett (lightweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape (flyweight)

Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze (featherweight)

Prelims

Nathaniel Wood vs Daniel Pineda (featherweight)

Molly McCann vs Bruna Brasil (womenâs strawweight)

Caolan Loughran vs Jake Hadley (bantamweight)

Modestas Bukauskas vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)

Early prelims

Oban Elliott vs Preston Parsons (welterweight)

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Sam Patterson vs Kiefer Crosbie (welterweight)

Mick Parkin vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Shauna Bannon vs Alice Ardelean (womenâs strawweight)

UFC 304 card: Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall defend titles tonight

UFC 304 LIVE: How to watch fights tonight

21:10 , Alex Pattle

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcasterâs app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live on pay-per-view, as will the UFCâs Fight Pass.

If youâre travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

How to watch UFC 304 online and on TV tonight

UFC 304 LIVE: When do fights start and why are they so late?

20:50 , Alex Pattle

UFC 304 is scheduled to take place at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, UK, tonight.

The early prelims are due to begin at 11.15pm BST (3.15pm PT / 5.15pm CT / 6.15pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then set to start at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).

The scheduling has put the event on a US-friendly time, at the expense of viewers in the UK and in the arena itself. The move drew stark criticism from fans and fighters upon its announcement.

What time does UFC 304 start in UK and US tonight?

UFC 304 LIVE

20:30 , Alex Pattle

