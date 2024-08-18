UFC 305 LIVE: Adesanya vs Du Plessis start time, card, fight updates and results tonight

Israel Adesanya will face Dricus Du Plessis in the main event of UFC 305 tonight, aiming to regain the middleweight title.

Adesanya, a former two-time champion, will aim to take the belt from Du Plessis in the latter’s first title defence, in what is a grudge match in Perth.

After Adesanya dropped the gold to Sean Strickland in a major upset last September, Du Plessis dethroned Strickland in January to become – in his words – the first “real” African UFC champion.

The South African stressed that he meant the first not only to have been born on the continent but also to have trained there throughout his career. However, Nigerian-born Adesanya – who represents New Zealand – took umbrage with that claim. The matter arose again at Thursday’s press conference, as Adesanya burst into tears while calling out Du Plessis.

The pair will settle their grudge tonight, with the middleweight belt on the line in Perth. In the co-main event, flyweight contenders Steve Erceg and Kai Kara-France square off in an Australia vs New Zealand match-up.

Follow live updates and results from the UFC 305 main card and prelims, below:

UFC 305 LIVE

Dricus Du Plessis (C) vs Israel Adesanya (middleweight title)

Kai Kara-France vs Steve Erceg (flyweight)

Mateusz Gamrot vs Dan Hooker (lightweight)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)

Li Jingliang vs Carlos Prates (welterweight)

Plus prelim fight updates and results – main card due at 3am BST

UFC 305 LIVE: Casey O’Neill vs Luana Santos

02:03 , Alex Pattle

Round three

Santos just misses with an overhand right. She blocks a one-two, then walks onto a right hand. Decent jab by Santos.

Crisp striking from O’Neill now. Santos with a trip, but O’Neill reacts well and gets the back! What a counter!

O’Neill tries a rear naked choke, alternating between the submission attempt and punches to the body.

Thirteen seconds left on the clock, and O’Neill so nearly has the choke! But Santos escapes!

UFC 305 LIVE: Casey O’Neill vs Luana Santos

01:57 , Alex Pattle

Round two

Santos with a body lock and a slick trip early in round two. She has O’Neill kneeling against the fence.

O’Neill stands quickly, but Santos still has her back. Good hand-fighting from O’Neill, who then tries her own trip, before the flyweights separate and move into the open.

Hard jab by O’Neill, who misses with her follow-up right cross. Santos is standing orthodox now... but not for long.

O’Neill ducks under a one-two and gets a body lock. Knees and elbows to Santos against the fence. Santos circles away.

UFC 305 LIVE: Casey O’Neill vs Luana Santos

01:51 , Alex Pattle

Round one

Santos stands southpaw, while O’Neill is orthodox. Santos tries an overhand from range but just misses. O’Neill then catches a kick and tries a takedown, but Santos defends well.

Santos briefly tries a standing guillotine while driving O’Neill to the fence, but there’s nothing doing, so she gives up on the submission.

Santos does seem decent work grappling O’Neill against the fence, before eventually stepping away. Overhand right from Santos, then a front kick to the body.

Nice one-two from O’Neill, though. Another overhand from Santos, a pair of hooks by O’Neill.

UFC 305 LIVE: Casey O’Neill vs Luana Santos

01:40 , Alex Pattle

Next up is a women’s flyweight fight, pitting Casey O’Neill against Luana Santos.

UFC 305 LIVE: Jack Jenkins vs Herbert Burns

01:30 , Alex Pattle

Round three

Burns with a knee to the cup of Jenkins early in this round. There’s a brief timeout, then we resume, and Jenkins drops Burns again with a leg kick and an overhand right!

Now some hammer fists and punches to the downed Brazilian, but Jenkins soon backs off – deciding to let Burns stand again in this fight.

But Burns elects not to stand! It’s all over! That’s a TKO for Jenkins.

The damage to the lead leg seemed to be the decisive factor there.

Jack Jenkins def. Herbert Burns via third-round TKO (leg kick and punches, 0:48)

UFC 305 LIVE: Jack Jenkins vs Herbert Burns

01:27 , Alex Pattle

Round two

Burns goes for a takedown early in this round, having held down Jenkins for around a minute at the end of round one. But Jenkins sprawls well to deny his opponent.

Hard outside low kick from Jenkins. Better takedown attempt by Burns this time; he shoots low, and completes the takedown.

Burns gets to work on an arm-triangle choke. but Jenkins slips his arm out. Burns then grabs a heel hook in a scramble, but Jenkins escapes again! He stands and kicks the legs of Burns.

He then enters Burns’s guard and tries to get off some elbows from above. Eventually he stands to exit the guard. Burns is back up, too.

Brutal combination by Jenkins! He goes from the head to the body beautifully, dropping Burns! The Brazilian is back on his feet, where he eats a few leg kicks before failing a takedown attempt.

Burns briefly switches stances, a telltale sign that his lead leg is feeling the effects of those low kicks.

UFC 305 LIVE: Jack Jenkins vs Herbert Burns

01:20 , Alex Pattle

Round one

Both men stand orthodox. Lots of close-range, straight punches from both men so far. Nice left hook and uppercut by Jenkins.

Another left hook by Jenkins, the cleanest shot of the fight so far. And another, then two more! Burns lands a knee to the body, but then eats a stinging jab.

More accurate left hands from Jenkins, who has Burns backed up to the fence. Brutal left hand to the body by the Australian now.

Burns pulls guard, but Jenkins stands and beckons the Brazilian back up. Another left hook to the body, then a longer combination by Jenkins – great variety.

Burns with a nice double-leg takedown!

UFC 305 LIVE: Jack Jenkins vs Herbert Burns

01:12 , Alex Pattle

The regular prelims begin with a featherweight bout between Jack Jenkins and Herbert Burns!

Jenkins is the home fighter here, representing Australia, while Brazil’s Burns is the brother of former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns.

UFC 305 LIVE: Early-prelim results

01:08 , Alex Pattle

Okay, so with the regular prelims about to begin, here are the early-prelim results...

Tom Nolan def. Alex Reyes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Song Kenan def. Ricky Glenn via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-28)

Jesus Aguilar def. Stewart Nicoll via first-round submission (guillotine, 2:39)

UFC 305 LIVE: What next for the main-event winner?

01:00 , Alex Pattle

In October, Robert Whittaker is set to fight Khamzat Chimaev in Abu Dhabi. The pair were originally due to square off in June, but the unbeaten Chimaev withdrew due to injury – continuing a lack of consistency when it comes to in-ring activity.

If Chimaev is to beat former champion Whittaker, the Russian will likely challenge for the title next. If Whittaker can derail the Chimaev hype train, however, he may be next for Adesanya or Du Plessis.

The Australian has already lost to both men, though, suffering a TKO loss to Adesanya in 2019 and a decision defeat in 2022, and losing to Du Plessis via TKO last year.

The other name in the title picture is Sean Strickland, who dethroned Adesanya last year but lost the belt to Du Plessis in January – in a controversial result.

It is also worth nothing that, if there is controversy around tonight’s main-event result, or the fight is a barnburner, a rematch between Adesanya and Du Plessis could well be made...

Sean Strickland held the middleweight title from September 2023 until January (AP)

UFC 305 LIVE: Du Plessis’s record

Sunday 18 August 2024 00:48 , Alex Pattle

Dricus Du Plessis will enter UFC 305 with a professional MMA record of 21-2.

Of his 21 wins, 9 have come via KO/TKO, 10 via submission, and two via decision. Both of his losses have come via stoppage – one via KO/TKO and one via submission.

“Stillknocks” has not been beaten in the UFC, however, going 7-0 since making his promotional debut in 2020.

Du Plessis after his upset win against Robert Whittaker in 2022, a second-round TKO (Getty Images)

UFC 305 LIVE: Adesanya’s record

Sunday 18 August 2024 00:37 , Alex Pattle

Israel Adesanya will enter UFC 305 with a professional MMA record of 24-3.

Of his 24 wins, 16 have come via KO/TKO and eight via decision (so, no submission wins for the “Last Stylebender”). Two of his three losses have come via decision and one via TKO.

His first defeat came at a higher weight, when he failed to dethrone then-light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, losing on points in 2021. Then, in 2022, he suffered a TKO loss to old kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, before losing to Sean Strickland on points last year – in a major upset.

Adesanya during his decision win over Jared Cannonier in 2022 (Getty Images)

UFC 305 LIVE: Du Plessis's last five fights

Sunday 18 August 2024 00:22 , Alex Pattle

Win vs Sean Strickland (split decision), January 2024

Win vs Robert Whittaker (second-round TKO), July 2023

Win vs Derek Brunson (second-round TKO), March 2023

Win vs Darren Till (third-round submission), December 2022

Win vs Brad Tavares (unanimous decision), July 2022

Dricus Du Plessis won a close fight with Sean Strickland to take the middleweight belt in January (Getty Images)

UFC 305 LIVE: Adesanya’s last five fights

Sunday 18 August 2024 00:04 , Alex Pattle

Loss vs Sean Strickland (unanimous decision), September 2023

Win vs Alex Pereira (second-round KO), April 2023 [rematch]

Loss vs Alex Pereira (fifth-round TKO), November 2022

Win vs Jared Cannonier (unanimous decision), July 2022

Win vs Robert Whittaker (unanimous decision), February 2022 [rematch]

Israel Adesanya (right) lost the UFC middleweight title to Sean Strickland in his last fight (Getty Images)

UFC 305 LIVE: Adesanya breaks down in tears at pre-fight press conference

Saturday 17 August 2024 23:45 , Alex Pattle

Israel Adesanya tearfully took umbrage with a claim by his opponent Dricus Du Plessis on Friday, ahead of the pair’s UFC 305 main event.

Tonight, former two-time champion Adesanya will challenge Du Plessis for the middleweight title in Perth, Australia, as they look to settle a year-long grudge.

That grudge began when Du Plessis vowed to become the first “real African” UFC champion. The South African clarified that he meant the first not only to have been born in Africa but also to have trained there throughout his career.

Adesanya, born in Nigeria and representing New Zealand, took issue with that claim last summer in a heated face-to-face. And on Friday, the matter arose again at the UFC 305 pre-fight press conference.

“He touched a subject there, because I do this for my family,” Adesanya said tearfully. “I do this for the people I love, and I’ll fight for you forever – I swear to God,” he added, pointing at the front row.

More here:

Israel Adesanya breaks down in tears at UFC 305 press conference

UFC 305 LIVE: Main-event odds

Saturday 17 August 2024 23:20 , Alex Pattle

Adesanya – 4/5

Du Plessis – 1/1

Via Betway.

Get all the latest UFC betting sites’ offers. The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

UFC 305 LIVE: How to watch fights

Saturday 17 August 2024 22:48 , Alex Pattle

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch UFC 305, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

How to watch UFC 305 online and on TV this weekend

UFC 305 LIVE: What time do fights start?

Saturday 17 August 2024 22:15 , Alex Pattle

UFC 305 will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The early prelims will begin at 11.30pm BST (3.30pm PT / 5.30pm CT / 6.30pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then scheduled for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).

Our round-by-round live updates will begin with the regular prelims at 1am BST on Sunday. At that time, we’ll also provide a round-up of the results from the early prelims!

What time does UFC 305 start in UK and US tonight?

UFC 305 LIVE: Fight card in full

Saturday 17 August 2024 21:45 , Alex Pattle

Main card

Dricus Du Plessis (C) vs Israel Adesanya (middleweight title)

Kai Kara-France vs Steve Erceg (flyweight)

Mateusz Gamrot vs Dan Hooker (lightweight)

Tai Tuivasa vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight)

Li Jingliang vs Carlos Prates (welterweight)

Prelims

Junior Tafa vs Valter Walker (heavyweight)

Josh Culibao vs Ricardo Ramos (featherweight)

Casey O’Neill vs Luana Santos (women’s flyweight)

Jack Jenkins vs Herbert Burns (featherweight)

Early prelims

Tom Nolan vs Alex Reyes (lightweight)

Song Kenan vs Ricky Glenn (welterweight)

Stewart Nicoll vs Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)

UFC 305 card in full as Adesanya challenges Du Plessis tonight

UFC 305 LIVE

Saturday 17 August 2024 21:21 , Alex Pattle

Israel Adesanya will face Dricus Du Plessis in the main event of UFC 305 tonight, aiming to regain the middleweight title.

Adesanya, a former two-time champion, will aim to take the belt from Du Plessis in the latter’s first title defence, in what is a grudge match in Perth.

After Adesanya dropped the gold to Sean Strickland in a major upset last September, Du Plessis dethroned Strickland in January to become – in his words – the first “real” African UFC champion.

The South African stressed that he meant the first not only to have been born on the continent but also to have trained there throughout his career. However, Nigerian-born Adesanya – who represents New Zealand – took umbrage with that claim. The matter arose again at Thursday’s press conference, as Adesanya burst into tears while calling out Du Plessis.

The pair will settle their grudge tonight, with the middleweight belt on the line in Perth. In the co-main event, flyweight contenders Steve Erceg and Kai Kara-France square off in an Australia vs New Zealand match-up.