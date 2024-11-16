UFC 309 LIVE: Jon Jones fights Stipe Miocic in heavyweight title clash – latest updates and results

Jon Jones will defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309 tonight, a year after the fight was first scheduled.

Jones and Miocic were due to meet at Madison Square Garden last November, but a torn pectoral muscle forced “Bones” out of the fight – delaying his first title defence by 12 months. Now the former light-heavyweight champion, 37, and heavyweight great Miocic, 42, will meet at MSG at long last, though their fight has proven controversial.

When their bout fell through last year, Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich stepped up, with the Briton knocking out the Russian to become interim champion. Since then, Aspinall has even retained the interim belt – a rare occurrence in the UFC – leading many fans to see him as the true champion.

Jones, meanwhile, has not fought since winning the vacant heavyweight title in March 2023, and Miocic has not fought in almost four years. Furthermore, Miocic’s last fight ended in a vicious KO loss, and he and Jones have both hinted at retirement after tonight’s bout... potentially leaving Aspinall in the lurch.

Follow live updates and results from the main UFC 309 main card and prelims, below.

UFC 309 LIVE

Jon Jones defends heavyweight title against former champion Stipe Miocic

Fight was due 12 months ago, but injured Jones withdrew from contest

Interim champ Tom Aspinall waits in the wings, should Jones or Miocic not retire

Jones, 37, last fought in March 2023; Miocic, 42, last fought in March 2021

Co-main event of UFC 309 pits Michael Chandler against Charles Oliveira

Oliveira submitted Chandler in 2021 to win vacant lightweight title

Rematch comes after Chandler waited 18 months for failed Conor McGregor fight

Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders cancelled on short notice, with Anders ill

UFC 309 LIVE: Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders cancelled

23:20 , Alex Pattle

Well, that’s why we said ‘subject to late changes’ when we gave you tonight’s card in full: Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders has been cancelled on short notice!

Anders is ill, and unable to face the former middleweight champion.

UFC 309 LIVE: Early prelims

23:11 , Alex Pattle

A bit of a delay before the fights begin, but don’t go anywhere!

UFC 309 LIVE: Michael Bisping interview

22:58 , Alex Pattle

We spoke to UFC legend Michael Bisping about tonight’s main event, and he answered some of the overlooked questions ahead of Jones vs Miocic:

Jones vs Miocic won’t bring ‘traditional’ KO, Michael Bisping predicts

UFC 309 LIVE: Chandler vs Oliveira in co-main event

22:54 , Alex Pattle

Charles Oliveira (left) and Michael Chandler will meet in a rematch, in the co-main event of UFC 309 (Zuffa LLC)

UFC 309 LIVE: Dana White confirms plans for Jones vs Tom Aspinall

22:52 , Alex Pattle

Jones has said he has no interest in facing Aspinall, if he gets past Miocic tonight.

But UFC president Dana White will seemingly not let Jones off that easy...

Dana White confirms UFC plans for Jon Jones v Tom Aspinall

UFC 309 LIVE: Odds

22:45 , Alex Pattle

Jones – 2/13

Miocic – 21/4

Via Betway.

Get all the latest UFC betting sites’ offers . The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

UFC 309 LIVE: Fight card in full – prelims and main card

22:37 , Alex Pattle

Subject to late changes...

Main card

Jon Jones (champion) vs Stipe Miocic (heavyweight title)

Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler 2 (lightweight, five rounds)

Bo Nickal vs Paul Craig (middleweight)

Viviane Araujo vs Karine Silva (women’s flyweight)

Mauricio Ruffy vs James Llontop (lightweight)

Prelims

Jonathan Martinez vs Marcus McGhee (bantamweight)

Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders (middleweight)

Jim Miller vs Damon Jackson (lightweight)

David Onama vs Roberto Romero (lightweight)

Early prelims

Marcin Tybura vs Jhonata Diniz (heavyweight)

Mickey Gall vs Ramiz Brahimaj (welterweight)

Bassil Hafez vs Oban Elliott (welterweight)

Veronica Hardy vs Eduarda Moura (women’s flyweight)

UFC 309 card in full as Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic headlines

UFC 309 LIVE: How to watch

22:25 , Alex Pattle

The card will air live on TNT Sports Box Office in the UK at a cost of £19.99, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK, with the same pay-per-view cost applying. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live on pay-per-view for $69.99, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

How to watch Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 online and on TV

UFC 309 LIVE: Start time

22:10 , Alex Pattle

UFC 309 will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight.

The early prelims are due to begin at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then set for 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

What time does Jon Jones fight Stipe Miocic at UFC 309?

UFC 309 LIVE

22:00 , Alex Pattle

Jon Jones will defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309 tonight, a year after the fight was first scheduled.

Jones and Miocic were due to meet at Madison Square Garden last November, but a torn pectoral muscle forced “Bones” out of the fight – delaying his first title defence by 12 months. Now the former light-heavyweight champion, 37, and heavyweight great Miocic, 42, will meet at MSG at long last, though their fight has proven controversial.

When their bout fell through last year, Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich stepped up, with the Briton knocking out the Russian to become interim champion. Since then, Aspinall has even retained the interim belt – a rare occurrence in the UFC – leading many fans to see him as the true champion.

Jones, meanwhile, has not fought since winning the vacant heavyweight title in March 2023, and Miocic has not fought in almost four years. Furthermore, Miocic’s last fight ended in a vicious KO loss, and he and Jones have both hinted at retirement after tonight’s bout... potentially leaving Aspinall in the lurch.