UFC 311 LIVE: Makhachev defends title against Moicano on late notice – latest updates and results

Tonight, Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight title against Renato Moicano in the main event of UFC 311 – on one day’s notice.

Makhachev was expecting to fight Arman Tsarukyan here, six years after outpointing him in a competitive bout, but the Armenian-Russian suffered a back injury on the eve of UFC 311. That injury ruled out Tsarukyan, leading Renato Moicano to be pulled from his planned fight versus Beneil Dariush and placed in the main event.

Brazil’s Moicano is on a four-fight win streak but faces a stern test against Makhachev; the Russian champion has won 14 fights in a row, including three successful title defences. Last time out, Makhachev – who is coached by childhood friend and UFC lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov – submitted Dustin Poirier, a former interim champion. Meanwhile, Moicano scored a TKO over Benoit Saint-Denis, beating the Frenchman in Paris.

Elsewhere at UFC 311, the co-main event pits Merab Dvalishvili against Umar Nurmagomedov, a cousin of Khabib – who will be in Umar and Makhachev’s corners tonight.

The unbeaten Umar challenges Dvalishvili for his bantamweight title in that bout, while the card also features Kevin Holland vs Reinier de Ridder, Jiri Prochazka vs Jamahal Hill – a clash of former light-heavyweight champions – and more. Follow live updates and results from UFC 311, below.

UFC 311 LIVE

Islam Makhachev defends lightweight title against Renato Moicano in main event

Moicano steps in on one day’s notice, replacing injured Arman Tsarukyan

Co-main event pits Merab Dvalishvili against unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov, cousin of Khabib, challenges Dvalishvili for bantamweight belt

Elsewhere, Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill meet in battle of former 205lb champs

Outspoken Kevin Holland fights Reinier de Ridder in intriguing match-up

Young talent Payton Talbott is one to watch earlier during tonight’s prelims

UFC 311 LIVE: Five fights we need in 2025

01:51 , Alex Pattle

Five UFC fights we need in 2025

UFC 311 LIVE: Makhachev and Dvalishvili feature on Indy Sport p4p list

01:45 , Alex Pattle

Why is Islam Makhachev our pound-for-pound No 1 fighter? And where does Merab Dvalishvili feature on our list?

Find out here:

The Independent’s pound-for-pound UFC rankings

UFC 311 LIVE: Last time out for tonight’s protagonists...

01:39 , Alex Pattle

As for tonight’s co-main event participants:

Merab Dvalishvili was dominant against Sean O’Malley in taking the bantamweight title in September. Dvalishvili won comfortably on the scorecards, having out-grappled “Suga Sean” throughout the fight at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Merab Dvalishvili (left) used his superior wrestling to outpoint striking specialist Sean O’Malley (Getty Images)

One month earlier, Umar Nurmagomedov impressed greatly as he won a decision against Cory Sandhagen in Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov’s well-rounded game was on display, as he showed he’s not the single-track fighter that his cousin Khabib was.

UFC 311 LIVE: Last time out for tonight’s protagonists...

01:32 , Alex Pattle

In his last fight, in June, Islam Makhachev won a gruelling affair with Dustin Poirier – eventually submitting the former interim champion in round five. In truth, Makhachev was one step ahead throughout the bout, but Poirier rallied impressively before succumbing to a D’Arce choke.

Islam Makhachev (right) celebrates after submitting Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 (Getty Images)

Three months later, at UFC Paris, Renato Moicano dominated hometown hero Benoit Saint-Denis, ultimately stopping the Frenchman in round two. The Brazilian’s TKO victory took him to four straight wins, with finishes in three of them.

Renato Moicano has won his last four fights – securing three stoppages during that run (Getty Images)

UFC 311 LIVE: Conor McGregor faces fresh allegations

01:24 , Alex Pattle

A woman who accused Conor McGregor of sexual assault, but was unsuccessful in getting criminal charges filed, is now suing the former UFC champion and employees of the basketball arena where she says the attack took place.

The woman alleges that McGregor assaulted her in a bathroom of the Kaseya Center, home arena of the Miami Heat, on 9 June 2023 – when the Heat played the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the NBA finals.

Her attorney James Dunn filed the lawsuit Tuesday in the US District Court, Southern District of Florida.

Full story:

Conor McGregor is being sued for alleged sexual battery at 2023 NBA final

UFC 311 LIVE: In other news...

01:17 , Alex Pattle

PFL reveals new tournament format, prize money and rules for 2025 season

UFC 311 LIVE: Islam Makhachev explains Nate Diaz water-bottle incident

01:09 , Alex Pattle

UFC champion Islam Makhachev details Nate Diaz water-bottle incident

UFC 311 LIVE: Khabib arrives despite being removed from flight

01:00 , Alex Pattle

An interesting incident earlier this week, as Khabib Nurmagomedov was removed from a plane, days before needing to be in LA to coach his cousin Umar and childhood friend Islam Makhachev tonight...

UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov removed from plane after interaction with ‘rude’ staff

UFC 311 LIVE: Jiri Prochazka's heartwarming gesture to ill fan

00:40 , Alex Pattle

Former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka has shaved his head before his fight with Jamahal Hill to show “solidarity” with a fan battling cancer.

Prochazka, who held the light-heavyweight title in 2022 before vacating the belt due to injury, will face Hill at UFC 311 tonight. Hill is also a former champion, who too relinquished the gold after suffering an injury in 2023.

Revealing a new look at Thursday’s press conference for UFC 311, Prochazka said: “This hair was inspired by Ashley. That girl, she’s fighting with cancer. She will come tomorrow.

“This is me showing solidarity, because it’s about sending good energy. Yesterday, I reached 1m followers on Instagram, so I will give 1m [Czech Koruna] by my foundation to oncologist patients.

“Martial arts has something to give back, it’s all about good energy.”

Full story:

UFC 311 star shaves head in ‘solidarity’ with fan in cancer battle

UFC 311 LIVE: Key fight odds

00:20 , Alex Pattle

Makhachev – 1/10; Tsarukyan – 6/1

Dvalishvili – 5/2; Nurmagomedov – 30/100

Islam Makhachev (left) will defend his title against late-notice replacement Renato Moicano (Zuffa LLC)

Merab Dvalishvili (left) puts his belt on the line versus the unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov (Zuffa LLC)

UFC 311 LIVE: Fight card in full

00:00 , Alex Pattle

There’s a reason we write “subject to late changes”! Here’s the UFC 311 card in full, following Tsarukyan’s injury on Friday:

Main card

Islam Makhachev (C) vs Renato Moicano (lightweight title)

Merab Dvalishvili (C) vs Umar Nurmagomedov (men’s bantamweight title)

Jiri Prochazka vs Jamahal Hill (light-heavyweight)

Kevin Holland vs Reinier de Ridder (middleweight)

Jailton Almeida vs Serghei Pivac (heavyweight)

Prelims

Payton Talbott vs Raoni Barcelos (bantamweight)

Bogdan Guskov vs Billy Elekana (light-heavyweight)

Grant Dawson vs Diego Ferreira (lightweight)

Zachary Reese vs Sedrique Dumas (middleweight)

Early prelims

Karol Rosa vs Ailin Perez (women’s bantamweight)

Rinya Nakamura vs Muin Gafurov (bantamweight)

Ricky Turcios vs Benardo Sopaj (bantamweight)

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Clayton Carpenter (flyweight)

UFC 311 card in full as Makhachev defends title against Moicano

UFC 311 LIVE: How to watch fights

Saturday 18 January 2025 23:40 , Alex Pattle

UFC 311 will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

How to watch UFC 311 online and on TV

UFC 311 LIVE: Timings tonight

Saturday 18 January 2025 23:20 , Alex Pattle

UFC 311 takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles tonight – and the very first fight of the night just got under way.

The early prelims will run until 1am GMT (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET tonight), when the regular prelims begin.

We’ll then have live updates for you at 2am GMT (6pm PT / 8pm CT / 9pm ET tonight), heading into the main card at 3am GMT (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET tonight).

So, follow our coverage for a round-up of the prelim results and blow-by-blow updates from the main card!

UFC 311 LIVE: Welcome!

Saturday 18 January 2025 23:00 , Alex Pattle

Anyway, here’s how Friday’s drama with Tsarukyan, Moicano and Makhachev unfolded:

Major change to UFC 311 as Tsarukyan injury scuppers Makhachev main event