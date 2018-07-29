UFC's Khabib wants to change McGregor's face when they fight

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says he wants to change Conor McGregor's face when the two fight, which could happen later this year.

"I really want this guy, make him humble," he told reporters during the UFC on Fox 30 card Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. "Teach him, and not only smash, like, change his face. I want to change his face … this is what I want."

Bad blood has been brewing between the two superstars since April when McGregor threw a metal hand truck at a bus carrying fighters leaving the weigh-ins for UFC 223 in New York. Several fighters on the bus were injured by broken glass and at least two had to be removed from the fight card.

A warrant was issued and McGregor turned himself into authorities.

On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and will perform five days of community service to resolve the charges, clearing the way for his return to the octagon.

If McGregor stays out of trouble for a year, his record will be wiped clean. But if he violates the terms of his plea deal, he could be jailed for up to 15 days. Prosecutors said he's already paid to fix the bus.

The attack was reportedly revenge for Nurmagomedov going after Artem Lobov, a teammate of McGregor's, earlier that week, which was in response to comments Lobov had made.

"If I have problem with somebody, I can come, like I do with his teammate," said Nurmagomedov.

"I come there, I talk with him, I don't punch him, I don't do nothing, I ask him 'why you talk bad about me?' He say 'I don't talk bad about you,' but we have video evidence, you call me very bad words."

​

Nurmagomedov was in Calgary as cornerman for fellow Dagestani fighter Islam Makhachev, who secured a first-round armbar victory over Canadian lightweight Kajan Johnson. Nurmagomedov also hosted a 30-minute Q&A with fans during Friday's weigh-ins.

A fight between Nurmagomedov and McGregor could happen at UFC 229 on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas, or at UFC 230 on Nov. 3, at Madison Square Garden.

"If they say October, I'm here, if they say November, I'm here, December, it doesn't matter," he said.

McGregor was the UFC lightweight — 155 pound — champion until he was stripped of the belt for inactivity in April. His last fight in the UFC was November 2016, when he beat Eddie Alvarez to win the belt.

Nurmagomedov won the vacated belt against Al Iaquinta at the UFC 223 event in New York.

The first two-division champion in UFC history, McGregor was earlier stripped of the featherweight — 145 pound — belt, also for inactivity.

The Irishman is known as one of the best trash talkers in the game who gets inside the head of his opponents, but Nurmagomedov says he won't fall victim to that.

"I always control myself because … everybody have camera around. I know it's very hard but you have to. When you are a professional, when you are one of the most popular athletes in the world, a lot of people follow you, you have to be a little bit humble."

Whenever the two do meet, Nurmagomedov figures it will be a history-making bout.

"In my opinion it is biggest fight in UFC history," he said. "Not … stylistic, but money, pay-per-views, it's [the] biggest fight. I know we're going to fight."

Should the McGregor fight not come together, Dustin Poirier, who beat Eddie Alvarez with a second-round TKO in the main event on Saturday, is also in line, and made it known he wants a crack at the title.

"I felt good coming in here. This is the most calm I've ever been," Poirier said in his post-fight octagon interview. "I'm a young veteran and I just feel at home in here. I've beaten four champs in a row. What else have I got to do? Khabib, where you at?"

