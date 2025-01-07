UFC boss to join board of Facebook owner Meta

João da Silva - Business reporter
·2 min read
Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg poses with UFC president Dana White during a UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Appointment of Donald Trump ally comes ahead of the US presidential inauguration later this month [Getty Images]

Meta has announced the appointment of three new board members including the chief executive of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and close Donald Trump ally, Dana White.

It comes as Meta's chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, appears to be making efforts to mend ties with Trump, ahead of the US president-elect's inauguration this month.

Days ago former UK deputy prime minister and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Nick Clegg left his job as president of global affairs at the social media giant.

The other new members of Meta's board include John Elkann, who leads European investment firm Exor, and Charlie Songhurst, a former Microsoft executive.

"Dana, John and Charlie will add a depth of expertise and perspective that will help us tackle the massive opportunities ahead with [artificial intelligence], wearables and the future of human connection," said Mr Zuckerberg in a statement.

The social media giant also praised Mr White's role in turning UFC into a global business.

In a post on Meta's Instagram, Mr White said he loves social media and is "excited to be a small part of the future of [artificial intelligence] and emerging technologies."

Mr White has previously rejected any suggestion that UFC platforms hate speech, insisting he supports free speech.

A year ago his tense exchange with a reporter who questioned why he allowed fighters to make anti-LGBT remarks went viral.

"People can say whatever they want and they can believe whatever they want," Mr White retorted.

The UFC boss has had a close relationship with Trump for decades.

Mr White's appointment follows news that Sir Nick was being replaced at Meta by his deputy, prominent Republican Joel Kaplan, who has handled relations between the social media firm and the Republican Party.

There has been an apparent thawing between Meta and Trump in recent months.

Relations had been frosty at least since Trump was barred from Facebook and Instagram following the US Capitol riot in January 2021.

In August, Trump wrote in a book that Mr Zuckerberg would "spend the rest of his life in prison" if he attempted to interfere in the 2024 US election.

But the president-elect later softened his position, telling a podcast in October it was "nice" that Mr Zuckerberg was "staying out of the election", and thanking him for a personal phone call after he faced an assassination attempt.

Mr Zuckerberg visited Mar-a-Lago and had dinner with Trump after his electoral victory in November. Earlier this month, he donated $1m (£800,000) to the president-elect's inauguration fund.

