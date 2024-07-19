UFC CEO Dana White endorses Trump at Republican National Convention: Watch

Dana White, CEO of the mixed martial arts organization Ultimate Fighting Championship, took the podium at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday to introduce Donald Trump before Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination.

White has been a long time supporter of the former president and spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

The Republican National Convention is in Milwaukee through Thursday where former President Donald Trump on Thursday will formally accept the party’s nomination for the 2024 Election.

What to know about Dana White

Dana White became part of UFC when he bought it with partners in 2001. It's now "the world's largest (mixed martial arts) promotion," according to Forbes.

White spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention where he endorsed Trump, saying that he's a "fighter and I know he will fight for this country." He also supported Trump's 2020 campaign and spoke on his behalf at a rally in Colorado.

The first UFC fight held under the ownership of White and his partners was held at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City. Trump "gave us our start when nobody would talk to us,” White told Fox News in 2018.

Video of White hitting his wife in a nightclub in Mexico surfaced in 2023. White had previously said in 2014, "there's one thing that you never bounce back from and that's putting your hands on a woman."

"I'm not telling you what choice to make and I'm not telling you how to think." Dana White, Republican National Convention

When and where is the Republican National Convention?

The Republicans' convention will take place over four days, from July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, will be the main venue for the RNC.

There also will be events at the nearby University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Baird Center.

