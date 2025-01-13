UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov gets removed off flight, airline faces heat from critics online: 'Most embarrassing airline'

The Russian athlete was sitting in the exit row of the plane while an airline employee said he'd have to switch seats of get off the flight

Khabib Nurmagomedov was escorted off of a flight in the United States, with video footage showing the UFC champion in a dispute with airline staff. (Reuters/Christopher Pike)

Khabib Nurmgomedov is opening up about being removed from a flight in the United States following a seat dispute with airline staff. The 36-year-old Russian UFC champion wrote about the incident in an X post on Monday, clarifying what was seen in a video that went viral over the weekend.

While initial reports indicated the mixed martial artist was on an Alaska Airlines flight, he stated in his post, which has been seen more than nine million times on the platform formerly known as Twitter, that he was flying with Frontier Airlines.

He indicated the worker who confronted him while he sat in the exit row was "very rude from the very beginning, even though I speak very decent English and can understand everything and agreed to assist, she insists on removing me from my seat."

First of all, I need to clarify that it was @FlyFrontier not AlaskaAir.

In the video of the incident, which reportedly took place at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Saturday, shows an employee telling Nurmgomedov he either has to switch seats or get off the plane. "They're not comfortable with you sitting in the exit row," the worker added.

"It's not fair," said Nurmgomedov, who was reportedly flying to Los Angeles, to which the worker replied, "It is fair. Yes, it is."

Nurmgomedov explained that when he was checking in for the flight, he was asked he if knew English, to which he said he did. The airline worker responded, "I understand that, but it's also off of their judgement. I'm not going to do this back-and-forth. I will call a supervisor."

The employee reiterated the athlete could either take a different seat on the plane, or staff could "go ahead and escort" him off the flight. She asked "which one are we doing?" and then replied to Nurmgomedov saying they were going to have to rebook him on a different flight.

Nurmagomedov continued in his X post on Monday that he wasn't sure of the worker's motive in the situation, questioning if it was "racial, national" or something else.

"After two minutes of conversation, she called security and I was deplaned from this aircraft, after 1.5 hours, I boarded another airline and left to my destination. I did my best to stay calm and respectful as you can see on the video. But those crew members could do better next time and just be nice with clients."

Frontier Airlines has since responded to Nurmagomedov's post, stating, "We are aware of the incident and are investigating."

Other social media users have called out the airline in defence of Nurmagomedov, who's believed to be travelling to Los Angeles to support his teammates ahead of the UFC 311 event on Jan. 18.

"Unacceptable behaviour from staff! Your company needs a cultural reboot," someone on Instagram wrote on the airline's most recent post.

"Y'all messed with the wrong marine," another chimed in.

"Most embarrassing airline," one person added.