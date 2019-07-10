UFC Fight Night to return to Singapore on 26 October

Leon Edwards (left) battling Donald Cerrone during the last UFC Fight Night Singapore event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2017. (PHOTO: Reuters/Feline Lim)

SINGAPORE — Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the world’s largest mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional company, will bring its Fight Night back to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 26 October.

In a media statement on Wednesday (10 July), the Las Vegas-based company said that its return marks the second of three events in a multi-year partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore Sports Hub.

Bout information will be announced over the coming weeks. Fans can pre-register their interest via the UFC website to stay updated on pre-sale ticket promotions and fight card information.

“Singapore is an important market for UFC as we look to strengthen our business internationally and continue to grow the sport of MMA in Asia,” said Kevin Chang, UFC’s senior vice-president (Asia Pacific), in the statement.

“We’re looking forward to building on the success of our previous events in the Lion City and delivering another incredible UFC Fight Night for our fans.”

The most recent UFC Fight Night card in Singapore was held on 23 June last year, when Leon Edwards defeated Donald Cerrone in the headline bout.

The first UFC Fight Night was held in 2014 at Marina Bay Sands. However, it was the popular second UFC event in 2017, when Holly Holm defeated Beth Correia via knockout in the headlining match at the Indoor Stadium, that convinced the various parties to ink the multi-year partnership.

