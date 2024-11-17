UFC Heavyweight Champion Performs Viral Trump Dance in New York
President-elect Donald Trump received a warm welcome from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Jon Jones in New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 16.
Footage shared by Margo Martin shows Jones performing Trump’s viral dance at Madison Square Garden after defeating Stipe Miocic by technical knockout on Saturday night.
Other attendees at the event included Elon Musk, who was picked by Trump to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Health Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Director of National Intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard, and podcaster Joe Rogan. Credit: Margo Martin via Storyful