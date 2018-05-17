UFC Icon Ronda Rousey Makes Live WWE Event Debut in Geneva

Former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey made her WWE live event debut in a six-woman tag match in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday, May 16.

Rousey was due to face Mickie James in her first WWE singles match before event organizers changed the itinerary to the six-woman tag match, according to reports.

Rousey was tagged with Natalya and Ember Moon to take on Mickie James, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan. The former UFC star helped secure a win for her team when she made James tap to an armbar.

A clip of the final moments of Rousey’s live debut had earned over 44,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: @Na_nou83 via Storyful