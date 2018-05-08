UFC president building 'baddest birthday card' for Calgary return

Dana White wants to celebrate his birthday in Calgary this year.

White, the high-profile president of the UFC, says he's building what he calls his "ultimate birthday card" for the UFC on Fox event happening July 28 — White's actual birthday — at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

White also plans to attend.

Speaking on the UFC Unfiltered podcast this week, White said he is targeting a rematch between 155-pound contenders Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez as the main event, which he hopes will make up for a weak card when the world's leading mixed martial arts organization first came to town in 2012.

"We have a long history and a debt to pay to the city of Calgary so I'm building the baddest birthday card ever," he said. "I'm calling it my ultimate birthday card. I'm going to fly up there for my birthday, spend a couple of days in Calgary and go to the fights that night."

Poirier and Alvarez fought on the UFC 211 card last May, which ended in a controversial no-contest following an illegal knee to the head by Alvarez while Poirier was grounded, which was ruled unintentional.

Rules at the event said a fighter is grounded when they have three or more points touching the ground, such as the soles of their feet and a knee or hand (unified rules used by most commissions today call for four points to be touching).

A grounded fighter can't be kneed or kicked in the head but punches are allowed.

Injuries, cancellations and changes

The UFC's first foray into Calgary in 2012 as marred by injuries, cancellations and changes in the weeks leading up to the UFC 149 pay-per-view event and is widely considered one of the weakest in the company's history.

"I went up there, had a press conference, the place was insane," said White. "The fans in Calgary were incredible, it was so cool, everybody was so excited, then literally … the whole card not only fell apart, but there were some fights that changed two and three times.

"The fans all still showed up, everybody showed up to the fights and that night didn't really deliver like we normally do."

White said he is working to make sure things go smoother this time around.

"I'm doing everything in my power to make this Calgary card stick," he said.

Calgary fights announced

Several fights have already been announced for the July 28 card, including a co-main event between former 145-pound champion Jose Aldo — who is now ranked Number 2 in the division — and the fourth-ranked Jeremy Stephens.

Former 115 pound women's champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk (#1) will also face Tecia Torres (#5).

The card will also feature a hometown fighter. Hakeem Dawodu — 145 pounds — is slated to make his second appearance in the UFC octagon against Austin Arnett.

Other fights previously announced for Calgary include:

- Alexis Davis vs. Katlyn Chookagian.

- Randa Markos vs. Nina Ansaroff.

- Jordan Mein vs. Alex Morono.

- John Makdessi vs. Ross Pearson.

- Kajan Johnson vs. Islam Makhachev.

- Dustin Ortiz vs Matheus Nicolau.

- Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs Ion Cutelaba.

Tickets go on sale for UFC Fight Club members on May 30, for UFC newsletter subscribers on May 31 and at to the general public on June 1.

