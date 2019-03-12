UFC star Georges St-Pierre holds court in seminar at Evolve MMA

Recently-retired mixed martial arts (MMA) superstar Georges St-Pierre spent last Saturday morning (9 March) conducting an MMA seminar at the Evolve MMA academy at Far East Square.
The 37-year-old, who was a champion in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), had announced his retirement from competitions last month after an illustrious 17-year career.
The Canadian, who holds a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, shared and demonstrated MMA techniques with the Evolve participants for about two hours on Saturday.
Widely-regarded as one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, St-Pierre has even starred in action movies. His most famous role is as the villain Batroc the Leaper in 2014’s Captain America: Winter Soldier.