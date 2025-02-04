UF's Marshall and FSU's Toafili train for NFL Combine
Jason Marshall Jr. and Lawrance Toafili prepare for the NFL Scouting Combine at Athlete Innovations. From rivals on Saturdays to now pushing each other to pursue a lifelong dream.
The Kansas City Chiefs might make history this weekend, but ticket prices aren’t reflecting that.
Myles Garrett has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns. In a statement
Rory McIlroy rolled to a dominant win on Sunday afternoon at Pebble Beach.
NFL stadiums are meant to enhance fan experience, but some are much better at it than others. Here are the five best and worst NFL stadiums per Yelp.
If Pettersson thought life with Miller was difficult, just wait until he realizes how bad it will get now that there's no longer a scapegoat for his struggles, says Michael Traikos.
Head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl with an opportunity to complete a three-peat.
Ben Johnson earned a significant contract with the Bears as a first-time head coach.
Anthony Stolarz joined Joseph Woll again as the only two goaltenders on the ice for the Leafs at Monday’s practice.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris said Monday the team name is not changing.
This former Bruin is on the move again.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — With Olympic flag football three years away, this much is becoming clear: the U.S. team should want a former LSU receiver on its roster.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Star defensive end Myles Garrett has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns with the hope of better positioning himself to win a Super Bowl, according to a statement he sent to media outlets Monday.
Eric Aaberg chats identity secrecy, pay, celebrity interactions and more in a PEOPLE Exclusive interview about his time as the mascot for the Dallas Cowboys
The Super Bowl may be expensive to attend, but the cost to get into the game has dropped significantly since last week.
Myles Garrett has made it clear he wants out of Cleveland, as the former NFL Defensive Player of Year has requested a trade from the Browns.
On the heels of Justin Thomas' letter a couple weeks ago, Charley Hoffman is the latest PGA Tour player to pen a letter to membership.
The Lightning have signed this goalie to an NHL contract.
Mike Angovereflected on Israel Adesanya's knockout loss at UFC Fight Night 250. Adesanya (24-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) was knocked out by Nassourdine Imavov (16-4 MMA, 8-2 UFC) in the second round of Saturday's main event at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In the opening
Buzz around NFL free agency will pick up as Super Bowl 59 comes and goes. Here's what to know about the top available players on the open market.
A complete list of the gear the Northern Irishman used to win his 27th PGA Tour event.